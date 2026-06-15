Starbucks Korea closes stores for history training after Tank Day backlash

Starbucks Korea will shut every store at 3 p.m. for history training after a Tank Day promo sparked outrage over the Gwangju massacre. The backlash turned a marketing misfire into a corporate governance crisis.

Starbucks Korea is closing every store nationwide at 3 p.m. on June 22 for mandatory training on history and social sensitivity, a rare move that shows how fast brand risk can become an operational issue in a country where corporate memory carries political weight. It will be the first nationwide early closure since Starbucks opened in South Korea in 1999.

The decision follows a backlash over the company’s “Tank Day” promotion, which ran from May 15 to May 26 and was launched on May 18, the anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising. Critics said the campaign, including the “SS Tank” tumbler and the slogan “Thwack it on the table!”, mocked the 1980 pro-democracy crackdown, when military troops used tanks and helicopters against demonstrators after General Chun Doo-hwan seized power in a coup in late 1979. Government records put the death toll at about 200, though activists say the real number was much higher.

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Shinsegae Group, which holds a 67.5% stake in Starbucks Korea through E-Mart, said the training will be led by a history professor and a sociology professor from Sungkyunkwan University. Headquarters staff and E-Mart division executives will be trained on June 17, while Shinsegae Chairman Chung Yong-jin and affiliate chief executives will attend a separate session on June 24. The company also said it would overhaul its marketing approval process and add a social-sensitivity checklist covering history, commemorative dates, politics, disasters, military issues, gender, violence and hate expressions.

The fallout has already reached the top of the company. Starbucks said the campaign caused a “very significant” drop in sales, and local chief executive Son Jung-hyun, also known as Sohn Jeong-hyun, was dismissed over the controversy. Starbucks headquarters apologized and called the promotion an “unacceptable marketing incident,” saying it had halted the campaign immediately and launched a full investigation.

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The public response widened beyond consumer anger. President Lee Jae Myung criticized the campaign and called for moral, administrative, legal and political responsibility. South Korea’s Interior Minister said the ministry would stop offering products from companies that “make light” of the country’s democratic history. In Gwangju, protesters smashed Starbucks cups and tumblers, while the Gwangju-Jeonnam Memorial Coalition and other civic groups condemned the promotion as a malicious mockery of Korea’s democratic struggle. The episode has forced one of the world’s best-known brands to treat historical literacy as a basic part of doing business, not an after-the-fact apology.