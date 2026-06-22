Starmer faces growing calls to set out departure timetable

More than 100 Labour MPs were said to be pressing Sir Keir Starmer to go as No 10 faced speculation he could set out a departure timetable as soon as Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing calls to set out a timetable for departure, with more than 100 Labour MPs reported to be urging him to step down. No 10 is insisting the prime minister remains focused on governing, but the scale of the speculation has put Westminster on edge again, with senior figures and media reports suggesting a statement could come as early as Monday.

If that happens, it would be the third time in four years that a prime minister appears close to announcing plans to leave office, according to BBC political editor Chris Mason. Boris Johnson announced on 7 July 2022 that he would resign after intense pressure from ministers and MPs. Rishi Sunak then used a Downing Street statement on 22 May 2024 to call a general election, a reminder of how much political weight a major announcement from No 10 carries.

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Starmer came into office after Labour’s landslide victory in July 2024, but the present mood in Westminster suggests that a government’s early momentum can quickly give way to questions of survival. A prime ministerial resignation would not just be a personal change at the top. It could trigger a Labour leadership contest, redraw the government’s policy agenda and inject fresh uncertainty into markets and the parliamentary timetable.

Source: economist.com

The comparison with the final months of Johnson’s premiership is unavoidable. Sue Gray’s report blamed a “failure of leadership” over the lockdown parties in Downing Street, while the Metropolitan Police probed 12 lockdown events connected to Downing Street and Whitehall. Johnson was later sent a questionnaire as part of that inquiry, and the pressure built through Parliament and his own party until his position became untenable.

Simon Dawson - No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia Commons (OGL 3)

That is why the current speculation matters beyond the personalities involved. If Starmer chooses to make a statement, the form of it will matter as much as the timing. A firm timetable could calm Labour MPs and buy space for an orderly transition; an immediate resignation would open a sharper contest and deepen uncertainty in government just 18 months after Labour returned to power. The bigger story is no longer whether British politics can absorb another sudden exit, but how many more can be absorbed before instability becomes the norm.