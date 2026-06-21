Starmer faces mounting Labour revolt after Burnham by-election win

Andy Burnham’s Makerfield win has turned private unease into an open test of Keir Starmer’s authority, with more than 100 Labour MPs now pushing him out.

Keir Starmer’s grip on Labour was under its heaviest pressure yet after Andy Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield by-election reopened the question of who can lead the party into the next election. Burnham returned to the House of Commons on Thursday, June 18, 2026, after the seat was triggered by the resignation of Labour MP Josh Simons, and his win gave the anti-Starmer mood a concrete focal point.

Burnham’s result was not close. He took 54.8% of the vote, 24,937 ballots in all, and beat Reform UK’s Robert Kenyon by more than 9,000 votes. That scale matters because it has given dissatisfied Labour MPs a senior figure with fresh parliamentary standing, just as frustration with Starmer has spilled into the open.

The immediate danger for Starmer is arithmetic. Labour Party rules require nominations from 20% of the parliamentary Labour Party, 81 MPs, to trigger a leadership contest. Reports said more than 100 Labour MPs were already calling on him to resign, roughly a quarter of the party’s 403 MPs, putting him above the threshold where private discontent can no longer be dismissed as background noise. Starmer had publicly said on Friday that he would not “walk away”, but the pressure on him intensified over the weekend as allies and critics alike assessed whether he could still hold the party together.

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That pressure did not begin with Burnham. Labour’s worst local election results in years in May 2026 left the party more than 200 councillors down and stripped it of control of eight local authorities, deepening doubts about Starmer’s political durability. Polling cited in coverage put his net favourability at about -44% to -45% in June 2026, a bleak measure of how far his personal standing has fallen even before any formal challenge is launched.

Peter Kyle said Starmer was reflecting on the “political realities” and that any decision would be about the best interests of the country. He also said he had no reason to think Starmer would resign on Monday, while warning it would be “delusional” not to see his position as threatened. Separate reports said some allies believed Starmer was preparing to step down, though others were still looking for a way to steady the government.

Photo by Michael D Beckwith

The next test is clear. If the rebellion stays at the level of briefings and pressure, it may pass as another Labour bout of internal strain. If it hardens into 81 formal nominations, the party will move from noise to process, and Starmer’s leadership will enter a genuine survival phase.