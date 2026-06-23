Starmer resigns as Burnham emerges as Labour frontrunner

Starmer quit outside Downing Street after less than two years, while Burnham’s Makerfield win and Streeting’s backing accelerated talk of a fast Labour handover.

Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation outside 10 Downing Street on Monday 22 June 2026 threw Labour into a succession fight just under two years into his premiership. By Tuesday, the political story had already shifted from the end of one leader’s tenure to the speed and shape of the contest to replace him, with Andy Burnham now centre stage.

Burnham’s return to Westminster gave the leadership scramble a tangible focus. He was sworn in as MP for Makerfield around the same time Starmer quit, after winning the by-election with almost 55% of the vote, 24,927 votes and a majority of 9,231. That result sharpened the sense that Burnham had the mandate, profile and political momentum to become Labour’s next standard-bearer if the party moved quickly.

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The rules of the contest make that path dependent on Labour’s parliamentary arithmetic. To trigger a leadership race, Burnham would need the backing of 20% of Labour MPs, a threshold that immediately turned Westminster numbers into the central battleground. Wes Streeting, once seen as Burnham’s main rival, said he would back the new Makerfield MP for the job, a signal that only deepened talk of an apparent coronation rather than a prolonged internal war.

The broader political fallout was equally stark. Starmer’s emotional departure was read as the end of a premiership that lasted less than two years, and the prospect of Burnham moving from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority back into national power revived the long-running debate over his brand of politics. Burnham has been linked to “Manchesterism”, a blend of devolution, public-services reform and nationalisation that has kept him in the frame as Labour’s most formidable alternative figure.

Tony Blair added to the pressure by warning that Labour was “playing with fire” if it forced Starmer out without a coherent agenda to replace him. That warning captured the deeper institutional problem now facing the party: Burnham’s rise may be swift, but the legitimacy battle will not be settled by headlines alone. It will be tested in the House of Commons, in the machinery of the Labour Party and in the search for a governing programme capable of holding together a party already moving beyond Starmer.