Starmer quit under Labour pressure as Messi hit 18 World Cup goals and Europe’s heatwave forced action plans, while Venezuela quakes and a Washington letter rounded out the week.

Keir Starmer announced his resignation as U.K. prime minister on June 22, after Labour’s local election losses, record-low approval ratings and mounting pressure from inside his party pushed his leadership into crisis. Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, quickly emerged as the likely successor and would make Britain’s seventh leader in a decade if he won the contest.

Lionel Messi became the men’s all-time leading World Cup scorer on June 22, reaching 18 career goals after scoring twice in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria. The 2026 tournament is being played in the United States, where fans were already gathering around host-city events in the New York/New Jersey area. Messi’s record reset the men’s tournament scoring mark while Argentina kept its run alive.

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The United Kingdom, Switzerland and France all logged record June temperatures. Heat-health action plans were mobilized across Europe for millions of people facing dangerous conditions. Dozens died, and the heat disrupted power supplies, schools and cultural landmarks. A rapid attribution study found that this level of heat would have been virtually impossible 50 years ago without human-caused climate change.

Source: cnn.com

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“Earthquakes hit Latin America, and George Washington goes to London.” The first half pointed to Venezuela, where two major earthquakes struck 39 seconds apart on June 24, a magnitude 7.2 tremor followed by a magnitude 7.5 mainshock. At least 188 people were killed in the early toll, with many more injured or trapped, and rescue teams, emergency declarations and U.S. aid offers followed quickly. The second half pointed to The National Archives in Kew, where a George Washington letter signed in October 1781 was displayed in London for the first time as part of Revolution 250: America’s Independence Story, 1763-1783. The document accepted the British surrender at Yorktown from Charles Cornwallis. The negotiations ended with the Treaty of Paris.