Starmer resigns as Labour leader after brutal local election losses

Keir Starmer quit as Labour leader after a crushing local-election backlash, leaving Britain with a caretaker prime minister and a new leadership race.

Keir Starmer said he will resign as leader of the Labour Party and leave office within weeks, ending a premiership that began with a landslide in July 2024 and then unraveled under the pressure of local-election losses and rebellion from inside his own party. He will stay on as caretaker prime minister until Labour chooses a successor, a shift that opens a fresh contest at Downing Street and raises broader questions about how durable center-left mandates remain in Britain and other allied democracies.

The collapse in authority came after Labour suffered heavy losses in the latest round of local elections, eroding Starmer’s support among parliamentary Labour members and MPs. In Sheffield, the warning signs were especially stark: Labour lost nine seats on Sheffield City Council while Reform UK made major gains, and senior local politicians were already openly demanding that Starmer go. Sheffield MPs Abtisam Mohammed and Louise Haigh called on him to set out a timetable for his departure, while a Sheffield councillor pressed for resignation after a by-election in which Labour finished third.

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Starmer’s exit is the latest chapter in Britain’s long stretch of political volatility that has continued since 2016, when the country began cycling through leaders at a pace rarely seen in modern British politics. Liz Truss still holds the post-war record for the shortest premiership, lasting just 44 days in 2022, but Starmer’s fall after roughly two years in office now adds to the sense that even decisive election victories can be swiftly hollowed out by public anger and party fracture.

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The immediate focus now shifts to who replaces him and whether Labour can reset before disillusionment hardens further. The leadership contest is expected to begin immediately, with a successor potentially chosen within weeks, but the size of the local-election backlash suggests the next leader will inherit more than a personnel change. They will face a governing party that won power in a landslide less than two years ago and now looks suddenly unsure of its own mandate.