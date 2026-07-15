Starmer says final PMQs marks the end of his political journey

Starmer told MPs his final PMQs was “the end of my political journey” as Parliament’s timetable still pointed to another session on 16 July.

Keir Starmer used what he described as his final Prime Minister’s Questions to say it marked “the end of my political journey,” turning the Commons ritual into a controlled transfer point rather than a theatrical farewell. He told MPs he was “proud of everything I have achieved,” even as Parliament’s oral questions listing still showed Prime Minister’s Question Time for 16 July 2026 with Starmer named to answer.

Prime Minister’s Questions is the weekly lunchtime session when MPs put the prime minister on the spot, and UK Parliament says it takes place at midday every Wednesday when the Commons is sitting. The Commons Hansard feed for 15 July 2026 was still marked as an uncorrected rolling version, underscoring how tightly the chamber was moving toward the next stage of business.

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Starmer arrived at that point with a long parliamentary record behind him. Hansard shows he had served as the Labour MP for Holborn and St Pancras since 7 May 2015, while the Liaison Committee’s records show he gave evidence on “The work of the Prime Minister” on 21 July 2025, 15 December 2025 and 23 March 2026. Those appearances placed his premiership under repeated scrutiny away from the cut and thrust of PMQs, with MPs able to question how the office was being run as well as what it was delivering.

Source: thetimes.com

Westminster has seen final PMQs become a defining institutional moment before. BBC’s archive of David Cameron’s last PMQs records tributes from MPs on both sides, while Boris Johnson used his final appearance to deliver farewell remarks from the dispatch box. Starmer’s exchange pointed less toward ceremony and more toward succession, with the Commons timetable, the Hansard record and the committee hearings all fixing his tenure in the formal machinery of Parliament.

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Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

That is how Starmer’s record is likely to be judged once the chamber’s emotion fades. The public line of scrutiny is already visible in the details of the office itself, from the Holborn and St Pancras seat he has held since 2015 to the three Liaison Committee sessions that put the work of the prime minister on the parliamentary record in 2025 and 2026.