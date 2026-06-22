Starmer vows to fight leadership challenge as Burnham wins Makerfield

Burnham’s Makerfield win gave him a route into the Commons, while Starmer vowed to fight any leadership challenge as Labour’s internal pressure deepened.

Keir Starmer said he would fight any leadership challenge and would not walk away, even as Andy Burnham’s victory in Makerfield gave Labour’s internal tensions a sharper edge. The pressure now reaches beyond personality politics and into a bigger question for centre-left government: whether a party that has taken power can hold authority, discipline and a clear policy line once it starts to fracture.

On June 19, Starmer said he would not walk away from a contest, after insisting that a challenge against him would be bad for Britain. Former health secretary Wes Streeting had urged him to consider his position to avoid “uncertainty and paralysis,” and reports later said senior ministers and MPs had been discussing an exit plan. Yvette Cooper, Shabana Mahmood and Ed Miliband were among the names raised, while Peter Kyle said Starmer was “reflecting on the political realities, challenges and opportunities” he faced.

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Burnham’s path into the House of Commons opened when Josh Simons resigned his seat on May 14, triggering the Makerfield by-election. The House of Commons Library said Burnham was confirmed as Labour’s candidate on May 19, and Parliament records show 14 candidates stood. Labour said Makerfield covers Wigan, Ashton-in-Makerfield and surrounding communities in Greater Manchester, and Burnham won the seat on June 18, giving him a direct route back into Westminster and intensifying speculation about a leadership showdown.

For Labour, the episode is less about one by-election than about durability in office. Starmer became prime minister in July 2024, but weak polling, policy reversals and internal unrest have already made clear how quickly governing confidence can erode after an election win. Sir Anthony Seldon warned that if Starmer fought a leadership challenge it could “turn out very badly for him,” and that warning now hangs over a party struggling to prove it can govern without turning inward.

Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street via Wikimedia Commons (OGL 3)

The wider significance reaches beyond Westminster. A Labour government consumed by leadership manoeuvring has less room to shape Britain’s policy direction with consistency, and less credibility when presenting itself as a stable partner for allies in Washington and elsewhere. Burnham’s win has not only changed the arithmetic in Makerfield, it has exposed how fragile Labour’s grip on power still looks.