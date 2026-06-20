Stars from Friends and Will & Grace mourn director James Burrows at 85

James Burrows, who directed 15 episodes of Friends and every episode of original Will & Grace, died Friday at 85. Stars called the sitcom architect a giant, icon and mentor.

James Burrows, the director who helped set the pace, camera rhythm and glossy ensemble style of modern network comedy, died Friday at 85, prompting tributes from the stars of Friends and Will & Grace who said his influence reached far beyond any single show. His family said he "passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family," closing the life of a man many in television regarded as one of the medium’s defining craftsmen.

Burrows co-created Cheers with Glen Charles and Les Charles and went on to direct more than 1,000 episodes of television, a run that put him at the center of the sitcom’s commercial peak. He won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Directors Guild of America Awards, a record of consistency that matched the precision of his work. Born Dec. 30, 1940, in Los Angeles and raised in New York, Burrows started his TV directing career on The Mary Tyler Moore Show before moving into the shows that shaped the American laugh track era, including Taxi, Frasier and The Big Bang Theory.

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His mark on Friends was especially durable. Burrows directed 15 episodes of the NBC hit, including The One With The Blackout, and later appeared in the sitcom’s first season. He also directed every episode of the original Will & Grace, then returned to the franchise for the revival, making cameo appearances that underscored how closely his name remained tied to the show’s identity.

Debra Messing said Burrows was a "legend," an "icon" and a "singular talent," adding that he brought "laughter and love" into more homes globally than any other TV director in history. Eric McCormack called him a "giant" and a mentor, while Matt LeBlanc said Burrows’ impact on television and the people he worked with was immeasurable. David Schwimmer described him as a mentor and father figure, and Lisa Kudrow shared a tribute photo from The Comeback, where Burrows also made an appearance.

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Even in recent years, Burrows remained active, directing episodes of the Paramount+ Frasier revival and appearing in HBO’s The Comeback and its recently aired third season. In a 2022 interview with CBS Los Angeles, he said the most important thing in his career was to "deliver funny," a compact mission statement for a director whose work helped define how network comedy looked, sounded and sold itself to generations of viewers.