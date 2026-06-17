State Department takes over global health, critics warn of weakened defense

Critics say handing global health to the State Department could weaken the CDC’s outbreak radar before diseases reach U.S. shores.

The Trump administration’s push to move much of global health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the State Department has set off alarms among former CDC leaders who say the change could weaken the country’s first line of defense against outbreaks. The dispute is not just about bureaucracy. It is about whether diplomats can replace the CDC’s laboratories, epidemiologists and field teams quickly enough to stop threats abroad before they become threats at home.

The administration’s “America First Global Health Strategy,” released Sept. 18, 2025, said U.S. global health programs had saved more than 26 million lives through PEPFAR and helped prevent 7.8 million babies from being born with HIV/AIDS. It also said the next phase of foreign assistance should rely more on surveillance, bilateral agreements and self-reliance in recipient countries. The strategy said less than 40% of health foreign assistance goes to frontline supplies and health care workers, with about 25% spent on commodities and about 15% on frontline workers, and promised multi-year bilateral agreements with performance benchmarks.

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Public-health officials say those numbers do not answer the harder question of who does the on-the-ground work when an outbreak starts. The CDC says global health security is a national-security function, and that its staff are the “first line of defense” because disease threats anywhere can become threats everywhere. The agency says it has more than 60 overseas offices and 75 years of experience strengthening global health systems that detect, prevent and respond to health threats.

That warning sharpened on May 26, 2026, when eight former CDC directors said a State Department plan scheduled for June 1 would “strip the U.S. of decades of disease defense.” They said the State Department froze funds needed to extend 105 active CDC cooperative agreements supporting HIV treatment for 8.1 million people. The former directors argued that CDC country offices, laboratories and trained workers are not limited to HIV work, but are also used to sequence viruses and deploy staff within hours when emergencies strike.

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The stakes are already visible in the Ebola response in central Africa. On June 3, 2026, the State Department said it was coordinating closely with the CDC and the governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, that U.S. foreign assistance for the response had topped $162 million, and that it had established six Ebola response clinics while supporting dozens more health clinics. The Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy has issued multiple Ebola updates in late May and June, showing how deeply the department is already involved as it expands its role. Supporters say the shift will push partner countries toward durable systems and less dependency, but critics warn that trading scientific depth for political control could leave the United States with a weaker shield against the next outbreak.