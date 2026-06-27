State Department to issue Trump commemorative passports for America’s 250th anniversary

Trump’s face is headed for 40,000 limited-edition passports marking America’s 250th birthday. The State Department said there would be no extra fee.

The State Department plans to issue 40,000 limited-edition U.S. passports with Donald Trump’s image to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The commemorative booklet is set to go on sale at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C., on July 6, 2026, while supplies last.

The design, first announced April 28, 2026, places Trump’s portrait over the Declaration of Independence and adds his signature in gold on the inside cover, along with an image of the Founding Fathers signing the document. The booklet will use custom artwork and enhanced images on the front, back and inside covers, but will keep the same advanced security features as a standard U.S. passport.

AI-generated illustration

Applicants at the Washington Passport Agency will not be able to opt out of the commemorative version, and the limited run will not be available through online renewal, mail, U.S. embassies or consulates abroad, or other passport agencies. The booklet will carry no additional fee, although in-person applicants still must pay the usual $60 expedite fee.

Trump would be the first living president featured on a U.S. passport, while current passports reserve presidential imagery for the Mount Rushmore panel showing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. The new edition arrives as part of the wider America250 push, which has already included proposals for a Kennedy Center, an Institute of Peace, federal programs, future paper currency and a gold commemorative coin.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

On June 27, Trump and the White House circulated updated images of the booklet on social media under the label “PATRIOT PASSPORT.” Trump wrote, “The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’” The images differed from earlier State Department mock-ups.