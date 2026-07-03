State fair takes over National Mall with 110-foot Ferris wheel

A 110-foot Ferris wheel rose on the National Mall as Freedom 250 staged 56-state pavilions and 150 exhibits around America’s 250th birthday.

A 110-foot Ferris wheel took center stage on the National Mall as Freedom 250 opened the Great American State Fair, a 16-day event running from June 25 through July 10 that is meant to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday. The display turned one of Washington’s most formal civic spaces into a platform for state-pageant spectacle, with the Mall serving as both backdrop and message.

Freedom 250 says the fair includes pavilions representing all 56 states and territories, along with more than 150 exhibits, cultural programming, performances, military ensembles, flyovers and family-friendly attractions. The wheel is being marketed as the Freedom 250 Wheel and is formally known as the Levent Wheel; Talley Amusements secured the contract to bring it to the Mall. That made the fair a rare blend of amusement-park machinery and national commemoration in a place usually reserved for monuments, museums and demonstrations.

The event has also sharpened the politics of the semiquincentennial. CBS News described Freedom 250 as a White House-connected public-private partnership, while America250 is the congressionally established, nonpartisan commission tasked with planning nationwide celebrations. That split has made the Mall celebration more than a festival; it is a contest over who gets to define the country’s birthday and how that story should be staged for the public.

The opening week was marked by friction behind the pageantry. Some performers withdrew before the fair began, and Donald Trump floated canceling musical performances after several artists pulled out. Coverage of the opening noted road closures and security screenings around the Mall, underscoring how tightly managed the public experience has become.

The fair also arrived with visible blemishes. One account said it opened with power outages and empty booths as many states skipped participation, even as some attendees described the event as largely apolitical. The National Mall’s first Ferris wheel gave the celebration a new visual signature, but it also raised a sharper question: whether America 250 is building civic unity, or simply packaging patriotism for the camera.