States plan air shows, fireworks and frog jumps for America250

An air show in San Marcos, 18,500 fireworks in Idaho and frog jumping in Missouri show how America250 is being remade by local pride.

An air show in San Marcos, 18,500 fireworks in Idaho and a frog-jumping contest in Missouri are among the most visible ways states are marking America250, the semiquincentennial campaign leading to July 4, 2026. Congress established the national effort in 2016 for the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary.

America250, chaired by former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios, marks the anniversary as a chance to reflect on the nation’s past, honor the contributions of all Americans and look ahead to the future. State and local partners are building schedules around that frame, mixing patriotic programming with familiar community draws.

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Texas has put aviation, music and downtown spectacle on its America250 slate. The Texas America250 calendar includes a Texas Capital Air Show for November 7-8 at San Marcos Airport, a family-oriented event promoted with Air Dot Show that is meant to celebrate aviation and honor the military and first responders. The same calendar also includes an El Paso America 250 Celebration for July 4 in San Jacinto Plaza, with a 1st Armored Division Jazz Band performance, hot-eating and pie-eating contests, a Randy Rogers Band headlining set and a projection light-show finale. Addison Kaboom Town! draws more than 500,000 attendees annually, according to America250’s event page.

Idaho’s America250 Celebration Fund is supporting roughly 80 projects across nearly 40 counties, with most of them centered on community celebrations and public gatherings. The plans mix parades, pancake breakfasts, live music, rodeos, races and fireworks, including 18,500 fireworks in one of the local plans.

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The America 250 Missouri Commission is urging Missourians to mark the semiquincentennial through community events, education and public engagement, while the Missouri State Fair is taking entries for livestock shows, competitive building exhibits and special contests. In Lebanon, the July 3-4 celebration includes patriotic readings, hayrides, live music and fireworks. In Hannibal, National Tom Sawyer Days is preparing a 2026 festival built around frog jumping and other Tom Sawyer-themed events.