States refuse official role in Trump-backed 250th birthday fair

Six states have refused an official role in the Trump-backed Great American State Fair, deepening a split over who owns the nation’s 250th birthday.

The national 250th birthday celebration is being pulled in two directions: a White House-backed spectacle on the National Mall, and a growing state-level refusal to lend it official legitimacy. At least six states have now said they will not formally participate in the Great American State Fair, a sign that the semiquincentennial is becoming a proxy fight over political ownership of civic symbols.

Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Oregon told reporters they would not send official delegations to the fair. Pennsylvania and Washington were still uncommitted two weeks before the event’s scheduled opening, while Maryland initially had not decided before later confirming it would attend. The fair is set for June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., with Donald Trump expected to headline the opening ceremony on June 24.

The split is sharpening because the fair is being organized by Freedom 250, not America 250, the bipartisan commission created by Congress to oversee the semiquincentennial. Critics say that distinction matters: Freedom 250 is being run as a White House-linked, Trump-branded celebration rather than as a neutral national commemoration. That framing has fed concerns about fundraising, donor access and political messaging, with some participants warning that the anniversary is being recast as a partisan display rather than a shared civic milestone.

The fallout has already reached the entertainment lineup. Several musicians withdrew after saying they had not realized the event was political in nature. Trump responded on Truth Social by proposing a “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY” instead of the concerts, turning what had been billed as a celebratory program into another stage for campaign-style imagery.

Even where states are nominally represented, the arrangements underscore the fragmentation. Illinois said the Peoria Riverfront Museum would stand in for the state, while North Carolina officials said they did not know who would staff their booth. Organizers have said all 50 states and U.S. territories will ultimately be represented in some form, including through tourism boards, museums, companies or other organizations rather than state governments.

The Great American State Fair is only one part of a broader Freedom 250 calendar that also includes a UFC bout, an IndyCar race and tall ships in New York Harbor. But the state refusals suggest the 250th birthday may arrive not as a unifying civic moment, but as another arena where federal power, state identity and culture-war politics collide.