States weigh hospital price caps as health care affordability debate grows

Maryland’s long-running rate-setting experiment is back in focus as states test whether hospital price caps can slow premiums without weakening care.

The U.S. spends nearly twice the OECD average on health care, and hospital prices, along with physician fees and out-of-network bills, account for a large share of that spending. The policy question is no longer abstract: states are deciding whether to keep letting market power set hospital prices or to use caps, rate-setting, and global budgets to slow costs in a system that still posts worse population-health outcomes.

Why states are revisiting caps

The case for intervention starts with a basic market failure. Patients rarely shop for an MRI, an emergency admission, or a specialist referral the way they compare groceries, and insurers often have little leverage when a hospital dominates a local market. CMS defines total cost of care as holding states accountable for quality and population-health outcomes while constraining spending across all payers, including Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance.

Some proposals target out-of-network provider prices, others set all-payer hospital rates, and still others cap annual spending growth through global budgets or total-cost targets. The common thread is not a full government takeover of care; it is an attempt to stop hospital and provider prices from climbing faster than wages, premiums, and public budgets.

Maryland is still the live test case

Maryland gave the country its longest-running example of hospital rate regulation when it established the Health Services Cost Review Commission in 1971. The commission set rates hospitals could receive from Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers, and Maryland is now the only state where hospital rate regulation continues.

The state’s total-cost-of-care model expanded accountability beyond hospital rates to total Medicare spending and population-health goals while also bringing primary care and specialists into the system over time, CMS says.

What the evidence shows, and where it is strongest

The strongest evidence in favor of caps comes from Maryland itself. Maryland’s hospital global budgets reduced Medicare expenditures and unnecessary utilization without shifting costs during the first three years, a PubMed-indexed study found.

The Commonwealth Fund’s 2024 work on hospital global budgeting and The Source on Healthcare Price and Competition both treat hospital global budgets and provider rate regulation as active state options, including caps on all rates or rate increases. CMS’s AHEAD model offers participating hospitals Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payer global budgets.

Who benefits if prices are capped

The immediate winners are usually patients, employers, and public programs that pay the bill. A cap on out-of-network provider prices can reduce surprise bills and can also lower in-network prices by weakening providers’ leverage in contract negotiations, the Progressive Policy Institute argues. That would matter most in concrete settings like emergency care and hospital-based specialist billing, where patients do not choose the provider and insurers have little room to walk away.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Lower-income patients and people with chronic illness also stand to benefit because they use hospitals more often and are more exposed to deductibles and coinsurance. Medicare and Medicaid can gain as well, since slower hospital inflation feeds directly into public spending. For employers buying private coverage, the benefit shows up less as a headline price cut than as slower premium growth.

Who gets squeezed, and why the fight is so sharp

The losers are the providers that have the most bargaining power today. Large hospital systems, high-priced specialist groups, and physicians who rely on out-of-network billing would all face pressure if states capped what they can collect. If the cap is too aggressive, hospitals warn it could reduce revenue needed for staffing, capital investment, and service lines that already run on thin margins.

Americans for Prosperity and the Heritage Foundation say government involvement in health care does not work and that government-controlled care is the wrong direction. If states set prices too low, providers may cut back on access or shift pressure into other parts of the system.

A 2023 Brookings working paper by Matthew Fiedler and Bich Ly found that capping prices for out-of-network services can greatly reduce in-network prices when providers must accept out-of-network patients, especially in emergency settings, but may be much less effective in other settings. That suggests the strongest gains come where patients have the least bargaining power and the provider has the most market leverage.

• Patients and public programs benefit when price caps slow premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

• Hospitals and physician groups lose pricing power, especially in concentrated markets.

• Rural facilities may benefit from predictable budgets if the model is designed to stabilize revenue rather than simply slash it.

The real trade-off lawmakers have to choose

The choice is whether states want blunt caps, negotiated all-payer rates, or broader total-cost-of-care models that tie spending restraint to quality and population-health targets.

Maryland’s record shows that rate regulation can survive, and that it can reduce Medicare spending and unnecessary use without obvious cost shifting in the early years. The unresolved issue is distributional: caps help patients, employers, and taxpayers only if lawmakers can hold down hospital and physician prices without hollowing out access in the places where care is already hardest to replace.