States wrestle over who will define America’s 250th anniversary

Six states have refused to join Trump’s Great American State Fair, turning the 250th birthday into a fight over patriotism and who owns America’s story.

At least six states have refused to officially send delegations to Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair, exposing a deeper dispute over who gets to define the nation’s 250th birthday. The split has left the semiquincentennial less like a single celebration than a contest between a White House-led patriotic showcase and state-run efforts to tell messier, local histories.

The anniversary falls on July 4, 2026, 250 years after the Declaration of Independence. Congress created the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to plan the milestone, and America250 has described itself as a bipartisan, nonpartisan effort aimed at engaging Americans through that date. Trump took a different route on January 29, 2025, when he signed Executive Order 14189 creating Task Force 250 and then put his own imprint on the celebration with a year-long Great American State Fair.

That fair is scheduled for June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall, with exhibits from all 50 states and territories. The White House has said the event will draw visitors from around the world and sit alongside Trump’s other semiquincentennial plans, including the Patriot Games, a youth athletics competition led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and a proposed National Garden of American Heroes with statues of 250 figures.

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The White House-backed effort has become a flashpoint. Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Oregon told reporters they would not officially send a delegation, while Pennsylvania and Washington were uncommitted in mid-June. Maryland later said it would participate. The result is a political map overlaid on the anniversary itself, with red and blue states making different judgments about whether a Washington-centered spectacle can stand in for the country’s broader story.

Several states and local institutions have responded by building their own programs. Oregon created its America 250 commission through Senate Bill 1531, signed by Governor Tina Kotek on March 27, 2024. In Washington, D.C., DC250 has focused on local pride, museums and neighborhoods rather than a single national script. Across those efforts, organizers have emphasized Indigenous history, Black history and immigrant contributions, pushing back against what critics see as a partisan attempt to nationalize memory.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That pushback has extended beyond state lines. Next250 staged a counterprogram in Washington on June 27, with an Indigenous opening ceremony, a march beginning at what was once called Black Lives Matter Plaza, and voter registration booths. The National Park Service also asked the National Park Foundation to help execute events, and the two entered a cooperative agreement in November 2025, with the foundation creating Freedom 250 LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary. Even the machinery around the anniversary has become part of the fight over representation, funding and who gets to stage the country’s civic rituals.