Steelers camp opens with defensive wins and Drew Allar struggles

Joey Porter Jr. hit the PUP list and McCarthy banned live tackling, leaving the defense in charge while Drew Allar's debut swung from sharp to shaky.

Joey Porter Jr. was placed on the PUP list after something flared up Tuesday, and Mike McCarthy opened Steelers camp in Latrobe without live tackling, giving Pittsburgh’s defense the first clean edge of the week. The first practice at St. Vincent College also produced a roller-coaster debut for Drew Allar, the latest sign that the quarterback picture is still unsettled.

The Steelers’ 2026 camp runs from July 28 to Aug. 17 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and McCarthy’s version already looks different from the way Mike Tomlin ran camp. The work is controlled, the contact is limited, and the opening day came with PUP-list surprises before the offense could settle into a rhythm.

That backdrop matters because the quarterback rotation began to come into focus during the first training-camp practice. The Steelers entered Latrobe with a contract stalemate and a quarterback battle already among the main storylines, and Allar’s first look only sharpened the scrutiny around how quickly Pittsburgh can find stability at the position. Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Allar all sit inside that broader conversation.

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McCarthy’s opening day also marked a visible transition for the franchise. A new Steelers era was underway as Camp McCarthy officially opened Wednesday in Latrobe, and the first practice suggested the defense may be better equipped than the offense to carry the early stretch. With Porter out and no live tackling on the schedule, the defensive side had the cleaner start while the passing game was left to sort out timing, order and execution.

For Pittsburgh, that split is the central early read of camp. McCarthy has already put his stamp on the operation by removing live tackling, and Day 1 showed how that choice can favor a defense built to win the margins while the quarterback competition works through its first real test. The calendar now points toward Aug. 17, but the first day already hinted that the defense may have to hold the line while Allar and the rest of the offense search for steadier footing.