Steelers Eye Top Free Agents Ahead of NFL Offseason

With NFL free agency set to open, the Steelers are evaluating top available players and potential contract projections as they look to address key roster needs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a pivotal offseason, with NFL free agency looming and several roster gaps to fill. As teams across the league prepare to bid for top talent, Pittsburgh faces crucial decisions about which players to pursue and how projected contracts could shape their strategy.

Assessing Team Needs Ahead of Free Agency

The Steelers finished the 2025 season with clear areas in need of reinforcement, including offensive line depth, cornerback talent, and pass-catching options. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh could prioritize upgrading at tackle and cornerback, while keeping an eye on value signings at wide receiver and linebacker.

Offensive line allowed 43 sacks in 2025 (detailed stats)

Secondary ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed

Run defense finished among the league's top 10, lessening urgency at defensive tackle

Top Free Agents Linked to Pittsburgh

Multiple outlets suggest several high-impact free agents could fit the Steelers' plans. The Post-Gazette highlights offensive tackle Jonah Williams as a leading target, citing his youth and experience as a potential long-term anchor. ESPN's free agent projections also include Williams, estimating his market value at $16 million per year over four seasons. Both sources agree he would immediately upgrade the Steelers' pass protection.

At cornerback, Kendall Fuller stands out. The Post-Gazette notes his versatility in both man and zone coverage, while ESPN expects Fuller to command a contract in the range of three years, $36 million. His ability to play inside or outside could help solidify a secondary that struggled at times against top receivers.

Other names mentioned include:

Calvin Ridley (WR) : Provides a proven outside threat; ESPN projects a three-year, $54 million deal.

: Provides a proven outside threat; ESPN projects a three-year, $54 million deal. Christian Wilkins (DT) : Considered less likely, given Pittsburgh's strength up front, but remains a top free agent overall.

: Considered less likely, given Pittsburgh's strength up front, but remains a top free agent overall. Patrick Queen (LB): A potential option to address linebacker depth, with ESPN pegging his value at $13 million per year.

Contract Projections and Cap Implications

How aggressively the Steelers pursue free agents will depend on their salary cap flexibility. ESPN's contract projections align with industry estimates found on Over the Cap's free agency tracker, which lists top-tier tackles and corners commanding over $10 million per year. The Steelers currently have an estimated $23 million in cap space, giving them room to sign a high-impact starter or multiple mid-tier contributors.

Key financial considerations for Pittsburgh:

Extending or restructuring existing contracts could free up additional space

Prioritizing younger free agents with upside fits the team's long-term philosophy

Short-term deals for veterans could provide value without sacrificing future cap health

Evaluating the Market and Team Approach

Both ESPN and the Post-Gazette emphasize the depth of this year's free agent class, particularly at offensive tackle, cornerback, and wide receiver. The Steelers have typically avoided splashy signings, but with an experienced roster and playoff aspirations, they may be more aggressive in 2026.

ESPN's analysis notes that "the best teams use free agency to fill needs so they can draft the best player available." This approach aligns with Pittsburgh's longstanding philosophy, which has produced consistent postseason appearances.

Fans Can Track Developments

As free agency officially opens, fans can follow all signings, projected deals, and team cap moves using the following resources:

Looking Ahead

The Steelers’ free agency strategy will be watched closely as they aim to build on recent success and address critical roster needs. With a blend of cap space, targeted priorities, and a deep free agent pool, Pittsburgh is well positioned to make key additions that could shape their 2026 campaign.