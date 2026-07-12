SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless drops to $239.99 in sale

SteelSeries’ former flagship wireless headset is down to $239.99, well below its $349.99 launch price and even under many current retail listings.

SteelSeries has cut the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to $239.99, putting the headset below the $300 to $350 range it has held at other retailers and far under some mainstream listings, including a $379.99 Xbox edition at Best Buy. For buyers weighing sound features against branding, this is the kind of discount that makes the Nova Pro Wireless more competitive with midrange rivals, even though it was launched as a premium model at $349.99.

The current sale covers both major versions of the headset. The Xbox model, sold in black and white, is built for Xbox and PC but also carries multi-system compatibility that extends to PlayStation 5, Switch, and mobile devices. The PlayStation version, offered in white, is listed for PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, and mobile, making it the better fit for console owners who do not need Xbox support.

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SteelSeries has packed the Nova Pro Wireless with the kind of hardware that originally justified its flagship pricing. The headset includes Active Noise Cancellation, neodymium magnetic drivers, two hot-swappable batteries, and simultaneous 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth audio. Its dual-battery setup lets one battery charge in the base station while the other stays in use, a design that gives the headset an edge for long gaming sessions, work calls, and casual listening without forcing downtime.

That mix of features is also why the model has drawn attention beyond gaming circles. Its base station and battery-swapping system have stood out in reviews, along with the build quality and the ability to move between game audio and phone audio without constant cable juggling. The price has been the main obstacle, which is what makes this cut notable now. SteelSeries has discounted the Nova Pro Wireless before, including a nearly $70 drop in March 2024, but $239.99 still lands well below the headset’s launch price and below much of the market around it.