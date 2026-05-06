A New York jury has found NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs not guilty of all charges stemming from allegations of assault and strangulation involving a former private chef.

Stefon Diggs, the NFL wide receiver and former Patriots player, was found not guilty of all charges related to assault, battery, and strangulation by a New York jury on Tuesday. The verdict, delivered after a closely watched trial, ends months of speculation and legal scrutiny surrounding the high-profile case.

Jury Finds Diggs Not Guilty on All Counts

Multiple major outlets, including USA Today, The New York Times, and ESPN, reported that the jury unanimously acquitted Diggs of assault, battery, and strangulation charges. The case centered on allegations brought by Diggs’ former private chef, who claimed that he had physically assaulted and attempted to strangle her during an altercation last year.

The trial, which took place in New York State court, received extensive media coverage due to Diggs’ prominence in the NFL and the severity of the accusations. Court records from the New York State Unified Court System confirm that Diggs faced multiple felony counts, including second-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, as defined under New York’s assault and battery statutes.

Case Background and Trial Developments

The accusations against Diggs first surfaced late last year, prompting a criminal investigation and subsequent indictment. According to The New York Times, the case revolved around a dispute that allegedly escalated at Diggs’ residence, where the chef claimed to have been physically attacked. Diggs maintained his innocence from the outset, and his legal team argued that the allegations were unfounded and unsupported by physical evidence.

Throughout the proceedings, prosecutors presented testimony from the alleged victim and other witnesses, but the defense countered with evidence and cross-examination that raised doubts about the credibility and consistency of the accounts. ProFootballRumors.com noted the jury’s deliberation was relatively brief, suggesting the panel found the defense’s arguments compelling.

Legal Context and Broader Implications

Assault and strangulation charges carry significant legal consequences in New York, with potential penalties including prison time and permanent criminal records. The National Conference of State Legislatures provides an overview of how such cases are prosecuted and the burden of proof required for conviction. Acquittals in cases involving public figures often attract heightened attention, especially when the allegations involve violence.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, assault remains one of the most commonly reported violent crimes in the United States.

The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program shows that among assault cases reported to law enforcement, conviction rates can vary significantly depending on evidence and witness testimony.

Legal experts note that establishing guilt beyond a reasonable doubt can be especially challenging in cases that rely heavily on conflicting personal accounts and lack corroborating forensic evidence.

What’s Next for Stefon Diggs

The acquittal allows Diggs to focus on his career without the cloud of criminal charges. He remains an active NFL player, with career statistics that include multiple Pro Bowl selections and over 8,000 receiving yards. The outcome of this trial is likely to have implications for both his public image and future professional opportunities.

While Diggs has not issued a public statement at the time of reporting, the verdict marks a pivotal moment for the wide receiver, his supporters, and the league’s ongoing efforts to address off-field conduct. The NFL has not yet commented on whether it will pursue further review under its personal conduct policy.

Conclusion

With the jury’s not guilty verdict, Stefon Diggs has been cleared of all criminal charges related to the alleged assault and strangulation incident. The trial’s resolution underscores the complexities of prosecuting high-profile assault cases and the importance of due process in the legal system. As Diggs returns to his professional career, attention will shift to how he, his team, and the league move forward from this chapter.