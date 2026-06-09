Stellantis recalls 1.08 million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators for fire risk

Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.08 million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators after regulators warned a wiring flaw could spark fires while the vehicles are parked and turned off.

Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.08 million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators in the United States after federal regulators warned a wiring defect could overheat and, in rare cases, set parked vehicles on fire even with the ignition off. The recall covers 2021-2025 model-year Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles, putting one of the automaker’s highest-volume utility nameplates back under a consumer safety spotlight.

The problem involves an electrical connection issue in the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring. Stellantis said the defect can create enough heat to ignite combustible materials, a risk that raises the stakes well beyond a routine mechanical repair. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said vehicle fires increase the risk of injury, and Stellantis said it has received one report of a potential injury, but no crashes or fatalities.

AI-generated illustration

Owners are being told to park outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the repair is completed. Dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and replace the wiring harnesses or the electric hydraulic power steering pump free of charge if needed. Stellantis said it expects to have the fix ready no later than July 2026, and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 9, 2026.

WaddlesJP13 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The U.S. action is part of a broader global recall covering more than 1.3 million vehicles. Stellantis said the campaign includes about 106,000 vehicles in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico and roughly 125,000 in other markets. The company has not said how many vehicles will ultimately need replacement parts, but the size of the recall suggests the remedy will touch a large share of owners across North America.

Data visualization chart

The latest Jeep fire risk follows earlier federal scrutiny of the nameplate. In 2024, NHTSA opened an investigation into hundreds of thousands of 2021-2023 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators over fire concerns. In November 2025, Chrysler also recalled 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids after NHTSA said it was aware of 19 battery-pack fires, including nine in vehicles that had already received a software remedy. Together, the cases underscore how closely regulators are now watching Stellantis as it tries to contain repeated fire-related defects across its Jeep lineup.