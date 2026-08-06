Stephen Bear jailed again after breaching Georgia Harrison restraining order

Stephen Bear got 16 months after admitting he breached Georgia Harrison’s restraining order by posting about her online. The case followed his 2023 voyeurism conviction and earlier jail term.

Stephen Bear was jailed for 16 months after admitting he breached a restraining order protecting Georgia Harrison by posting about her on social media. Chelmsford Crown Court heard that Bear continued to post despite being banned from doing so, turning the breach into another criminal case linked to the earlier image-based abuse scandal.

The restraining order followed Bear’s 2023 conviction for voyeurism and for disclosing private sexual photographs and films without consent. In that case, he was jailed for 21 months after secretly filming himself and Harrison having sex on CCTV and uploading the footage to OnlyFans. He was also ordered to repay £22,305 from his OnlyFans earnings, and Harrison received about £207,900 in civil damages.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 and later appeared on Ex on the Beach, was released from HMP Brixton in January 2024 after serving just over 10 months. The June 2026 sentence sent him back to prison after the court accepted that the latest posts were part of an online campaign against Harrison.

Harrison said the earlier sentence was a vindication and a sign that police and courts were taking the matter seriously. She has also said the original offence was "a serious crime" and "not a celebrity story", language that pushed the case away from reality-TV drama and toward the legal abuse it involved.

Essex Police said Bear had been sentenced for breaching a restraining order protecting Harrison and described the online material as degrading and misleading. The force’s account places the breach squarely in the category of continuing harassment, where the problem is not only the original abuse but the defiance of court orders meant to stop it.

Bear’s legal problems did not stop with the restraining-order case. In August 2026, he was also reported to have pleaded guilty to five sex-offender-register breach counts in a separate matter, extending a record that has already moved from voyeurism conviction to jail, release, and then another prison sentence.