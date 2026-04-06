Stephen Curry Returns After Two-Month Knee Injury Absence

Stephen Curry is back in the Warriors lineup after missing over two months with a knee injury, bringing hope for Golden State's playoff push.

Stephen Curry made his much-anticipated return to the court for the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets, ending an absence of more than two months due to a right knee injury. Both WFLA and the NBA confirmed Curry’s return, which comes at a crucial point in the Warriors’ season as they look to solidify their playoff position.

Injury Timeline and Recovery

Curry, the Warriors’ perennial All-Star and two-time MVP, sustained a right knee injury that sidelined him for over two months. According to coverage from WFLA, the injury kept Curry off the floor for a significant stretch, testing the team’s depth and resilience. The NBA’s official report emphasized that Curry’s return was highly anticipated, with the team and fans alike closely monitoring his rehabilitation and progress.

Curry missed more than two months of action with the right knee injury

The Warriors struggled to maintain consistency in his absence

Medical staff cleared Curry following an extended recovery and ramp-up period

For readers interested in the specifics of Curry’s injury history and games missed, official transaction and injury logs provide detailed timelines and context for his recovery process.

Impact on Warriors’ Performance

During Curry’s absence, the Warriors had to adapt their offensive strategies, relying more heavily on other starters and bench players. While the team managed to stay in the playoff mix, both sources noted that the absence of their leading scorer and playmaker was felt in close games and late-game situations. Statistical evidence from the team’s official stats highlights a dip in offensive efficiency and overall scoring output during the period Curry was sidelined.

Warriors’ scoring average decreased without Curry in the lineup

Role players were tasked with increased responsibility

The team remained in playoff contention, but with a tighter margin for error

Return Against the Rockets

Curry’s return was set for a matchup against the Houston Rockets, as confirmed by both WFLA and the NBA. This game marks a pivotal moment as the Warriors look to build momentum heading into the postseason. Fans and analysts are eagerly watching Curry’s minutes and effectiveness after his extended layoff.

For those interested in game-by-game performance data before and after Curry’s injury, ESPN provides detailed logs showing how his absence impacted the team and what to expect as he regains his form.

Looking Ahead

The return of Curry is a major boost for the Warriors as they eye a deep playoff run. Both sources highlight the significance of his comeback, not just in terms of scoring, but also his leadership and the confidence he brings to the roster. With Curry back, Golden State hopes to reestablish themselves as a top contender in the Western Conference.

Fans can track Curry’s season and career statistics as he works to get back to peak performance and lead the Warriors through the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Conclusion

Stephen Curry’s return from a right knee injury after more than two months on the sidelines marks a turning point for the Golden State Warriors. As the team prepares for the postseason, Curry’s health and performance will be central to their championship aspirations.