Stephen Fleming named England Test coach as Joe Root takes over captaincy

England were set for a double reset, with Stephen Fleming poised to replace Brendon McCullum and Joe Root preparing to return as Test captain for Pakistan.

England were poised to hand their Test coaching job to Stephen Fleming while bringing Joe Root back as captain, a sharp change of direction after Brendon McCullum was sacked following poor results and several off-field incidents. The move would put a former New Zealand captain in charge after another New Zealander was pushed out, showing how hard England are trying to rebuild their red-ball set-up.

Fleming emerged as the England and Wales Cricket Board’s leading candidate after a week of interviews. Since retiring from playing in 2009, he has built a coaching career in T20 franchise cricket, including a recent spell with Chennai Super Kings. He had been out of work since leaving Chennai earlier in July 2026, making the England role his most significant return to the game’s leadership ranks.

McCullum’s removal ended a Test reign that began in May 2022 and was built around a bold, high-tempo style. England’s decision to turn back to Fleming suggests the priority has shifted from personality and momentum to control and stability, especially after the results and off-field issues that triggered McCullum’s exit. The coaching change also restores a familiar Test voice at the top, with England again leaning on a man who has already led an international side.

Root’s return to the captaincy would be just as significant. He was set to succeed Ben Stokes for the three-match Test series against Pakistan next month, and the appointment could last as far as next summer’s Ashes. Root and Stokes have played 119 Tests together, a reminder of how much of England’s recent era has been shaped by the same core of senior players even as the leadership has shifted around them.

The immediate test for England will come in selection and authority. Fleming’s franchise background points to a coach used to managing short-form demands and constant personnel turnover, while Root’s return gives England a former Test captain to anchor the dressing room again. Pakistan will offer the first clear sign of whether this reset produces a steadier XI, clearer roles and a calmer leadership structure than the one that ended with McCullum’s sacking.