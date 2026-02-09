Stephon Castle delivered a standout 40-point triple-double as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Dallas Mavericks, marking a significant milestone in his rookie campaign.

Stephon Castle delivered a performance for the record books on Friday night, notching a 40-point triple-double as the San Antonio Spurs secured a win against the Dallas Mavericks. Castle’s achievement stands out as one of the most impressive rookie feats in recent NBA history, drawing widespread attention from both local and national media.

Rookie Record in the Spotlight

The rookie guard tallied 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, producing not only a career-high in scoring but also one of the highest-scoring triple-doubles ever recorded by a first-year NBA player. According to StatMuse’s historical leaderboard, Castle joins a select group of rookies who have managed to reach the 40-point mark in a triple-double, underscoring the rarity and significance of his accomplishment.

40 points - personal best for Castle

- personal best for Castle 11 rebounds

12 assists

Just the fourth rookie in league history to notch a 40-point triple-double, based on Basketball-Reference’s triple-double database

Game Impact and Spurs’ Momentum

Castle’s historic night was instrumental in the Spurs’ victory, with his aggressive playmaking and scoring lifting the team during key stretches. As reported by both ESPN and the San Antonio Express-News, Castle set the tone early, attacking the rim and facilitating for his teammates. His efforts were especially critical in the second half, where the Spurs pulled away from the Mavericks to secure the win.

The official box score highlights Castle’s efficiency and command, as he shot over 50% from the field and contributed on both ends of the floor. Analysts from both outlets emphasized his poise under pressure and his ability to control the tempo, a promising sign for San Antonio’s future.

National Recognition

Castle’s performance drew national headlines, with ESPN noting that his 40-point triple-double puts him among the NBA’s most elite rookies. The network also highlighted the growing excitement around Castle’s candidacy for Rookie of the Year and his rapid development as a two-way threat.

As the San Antonio Express-News pointed out, the Spurs’ coaching staff has been steadily increasing Castle’s responsibilities, a move that paid off handsomely in this marquee matchup. His leadership and confidence were evident throughout, galvanizing both the team and the fan base.

How Castle’s Feat Compares

This triple-double stands out not only in the context of this season but also in the broader history of NBA rookies. According to NBA.com’s triple-double leaders page, only a handful of players in league history have managed 40-point triple-doubles in their first year, with Castle now joining names like Luka Dončić and Oscar Robertson.

For fans and analysts tracking his progress, Castle’s season statistics reflect a rapid evolution in his game, with steady improvements in scoring, passing, and rebounding. This latest achievement cements his status as one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA.

What’s Next for the Spurs and Castle

The Spurs’ win over the Mavericks, powered by Castle’s milestone performance, provides momentum as the team pushes for postseason positioning. Both ESPN and the San Antonio Express-News highlighted the team’s growing cohesion and Castle’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone.

While it remains to be seen how the rest of the season unfolds, Castle’s historic triple-double signals a bright future for both player and team. Fans can continue to follow his progress and compare his numbers to NBA history via the league’s official stats page.

In summary, Stephon Castle’s 40-point triple-double was a defining moment for the Spurs and a statement to the rest of the league about his potential. With his name now etched alongside some of the greatest rookie performances, all eyes will be on Castle as he looks to build on this remarkable achievement.