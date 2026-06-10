Steve Clarke eyes historic World Cup breakthrough with Scotland

Scotland arrive in their first World Cup since 1998 with a calmer Steve Clarke, a tougher squad and a chance to end a 28-year wait for knockout football.

Scotland’s first World Cup in 28 years is arriving with Steve Clarke sounding less burdened and more certain that his side can finally go further. The 62-year-old has already ended a finals drought that stretched beyond two decades, but this campaign feels different because Clarke says he has learned as much from disappointment as from qualification.

Scotland open against Haiti at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on June 14, 2026, in a Group C that also contains Morocco and Brazil. It is a demanding start, but Clarke has spoken about the group with unusual clarity, calling it “a great group” after the draw in Washington DC and noting that Scotland wanted opponents from different continents. Haiti are unfamiliar only on paper. Clarke pointed to their 4-0 warm-up win over New Zealand as a warning and described them as “big, strong, physical and technical,” with players in strong leagues.

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That caution sits alongside a rare sense of renewal. Clarke said he has “not really enjoyed” Scotland’s previous two major tournaments. Euro 2020, he said, did not feel like a full tournament because of reduced crowds and split venues. At Euro 2024, Scotland “let ourselves down” and he felt he probably did not make the right decisions. This time, he believes the group has absorbed those lessons and can “break that glass ceiling” by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in Scotland’s history.

The numbers explain why the opportunity matters. Scotland have appeared at the World Cup eight times and never moved beyond the group stage. Their last World Cup victory came against Sweden in 1990, and their last appearance was in 1998. Haiti, meanwhile, are at only their second finals, having last appeared in 1974. For Scotland, the opener offers a chance to reset an old narrative before Brazil and Morocco arrive.

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Clarke’s authority has also deepened off the pitch. On May 28, 2026, the Scottish Football Association confirmed a new four-year contract through the 2030 World Cup, making him the only manager to lead Scotland to three major tournaments. He had already managed 76 Scotland matches by then, the most of any national coach. With Andy Robertson set to captain the 26-man squad and John McGinn the next-most experienced player, Scotland travel with more continuity than before, and perhaps with a firmer belief that this group can finally clear the ceiling that has defined so many previous campaigns.