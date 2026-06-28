Steve Clarke quits Scotland after World Cup exit ends seven-year reign

A month after Scotland tied Steve Clarke to 2030, he quit when Croatia’s 2-1 win over Ghana sealed elimination. The abrupt turn exposed how little room the national team had for succession.

Steve Clarke resigned as Scotland head coach shortly after Scotland’s World Cup elimination was confirmed on 27 June, ending a seven-year spell that had been extended only 31 days earlier. Croatia’s 2-1 win over Ghana closed the last route through the group stage, and Clarke stepped down within minutes of the result sealing Scotland’s exit.

The whiplash was stark. On 27 May, the Scottish Football Association gave Clarke a new contract through the men’s 2030 World Cup and the UEFA EURO 2028 campaign, after a run that delivered three finals tournament qualifications out of four. Clarke said he wanted to “plan for the future” and give the squad “certainty ahead of the World Cup”, while chief executive Ian Maxwell said Clarke’s record “speaks for itself”.

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The deal was meant to push Scotland beyond short-term uncertainty. The association said Clarke would work with new chief football officer Craig Mulholland to strengthen the pipeline from the national youth teams into the senior squad, an acknowledgment that the next Scotland manager would inherit a structure, not just a job. That planning lasted less than five weeks before the World Cup changed the timeline completely.

Scotland opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Haiti, then lost to Morocco and Brazil before Croatia’s result against Ghana ended any chance of progressing as one of the best third-placed teams. BBC Scotland’s timeline placed Clarke’s resignation just after midnight in Scotland, about 30 minutes after elimination was confirmed, a compressed sequence that turned a contract extension into a rapid exit.

Maxwell said Scotland should not lose sight of the “undeniable progress” Clarke made, including taking the team from a “pot four” side in 2019 to top their World Cup qualifying group. Clarke became the first Scotland boss to lead the country to three major tournaments and restored the men’s team to a World Cup for the first time in 28 years, but the closing act was still a resignation rather than a handover.

Mark Freeman from Hornchurch, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

In his farewell message, Clarke said “the most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players”, thanking them for the memories made “from 2019 until now” and wishing his successor well. The association now faces the same question the new contract was supposed to answer: who carries Scotland forward, and how much of the next cycle was ever built to survive this one.