Steve Clarke resigns after Scotland’s World Cup group-stage exit

Steve Clarke quit after Scotland’s third-place finish in Group C ended their World Cup return. His exit opens a reset after a 28-year wait and a fresh deal signed weeks ago.

Steve Clarke stepped down as Scotland head coach on June 27, 2026, after the Scottish Football Association confirmed the national team’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Scotland finished third in Group C and failed to make the cut among the top eight third-placed teams that advanced to the knockout rounds, bringing an abrupt end to Clarke’s seven-year spell in charge.

The timing sharpened the scale of the reset now facing Scottish football. Clarke signed a new contract on May 27, 2026, to lead Scotland through the 2030 World Cup and the UEFA EURO 2028 campaign, a deal that was meant to carry the national team into the next cycle before the World Cup exit changed the equation. He had already signaled that his future might not run to the full length of that agreement, saying there was a “75% chance” he would leave after the World Cup campaign and that he wanted to run down his contract and go to America.

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Clarke leaves behind a record that altered Scotland’s recent history. He took over in 2019 after Alex McLeish and ended a 28-year absence from the World Cup by guiding Scotland back to the tournament for the first time since 1998. His team also reached UEFA EURO 2020, Scotland’s first major tournament since 1998, and returned again for EURO 2024.

The 2026 group stage showed both the gains and the limits of Clarke’s era. Scotland were drawn with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti, and opened with a 1-0 win over Haiti, their first World Cup victory since 1990. Even so, the campaign ended before the knockout rounds, underlining how far Scotland still have to go to turn qualification into sustained progress on the biggest stage.

Mark Freeman from Hornchurch, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Clarke’s departure now forces the Scottish FA into a choice that goes well beyond a replacement appointment. The next manager will inherit a squad that has broken long droughts for qualification, but not yet built a lasting place among the world’s elite. The question is whether Scotland try to deepen that progress through youth and a clearer style of play, or whether the pressure for immediate results pulls the programme back toward short-term fixes.