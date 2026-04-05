Steve Kroft Reveals High Pressure of 60 Minutes Career

Longtime correspondent Steve Kroft opens up about the relentless pace of working on '60 Minutes,' providing rare insight into the iconic newsmagazine's behind-the-scenes pressures.

Steve Kroft, one of the most recognizable faces in American television journalism, recently offered a rare glimpse into the demanding world behind '60 Minutes'. In comments reported by Variety, Kroft revealed that despite his storied tenure, he at times 'hated' working on the iconic newsmagazine due to its all-consuming nature.

The Relentless Pace of Investigative Journalism

Kroft, who spent decades shaping some of the program's most memorable stories, described the job as “24 hours a day”. His candid admission stands out in the television industry, where '60 Minutes' is often celebrated for its journalistic rigor and impact. The show’s legacy includes multiple Peabody Awards, dozens of Emmy wins, and a reputation for groundbreaking investigations.

Behind the prestige, however, Kroft’s comments highlight the intense commitment required from its correspondents. The show's investigative depth and tight production schedules demand constant travel, research, and coordination. For Kroft, this meant that work often bled into personal time, creating a near-constant pressure to deliver at the highest standard.

Kroft’s Enduring Legacy on '60 Minutes'

During his time with '60 Minutes,' Kroft became known for his incisive interviews and ability to tackle complex stories. His work is chronicled in the Steve Kroft story archive, which features a range of hard-hitting pieces on politics, business, and international affairs. Kroft’s contributions helped solidify the program’s status as a gold standard in newsmagazine reporting.

Yet, as Kroft’s remarks indicate, the personal cost of maintaining such a high level of output can be significant. The comment, “It’s just 24 hours a day”, underscores the total immersion required for investigative journalism at the program’s level. It also sheds light on the sacrifices made by correspondents to bring impactful stories to a national audience.

The Culture and Expectations of ‘60 Minutes’

Since its debut, '60 Minutes' has cultivated a culture of relentless pursuit of the story. According to the Museum of Broadcast Communications, the program’s success is built on deep reporting, thorough fact-checking, and a commitment to public service. This approach has led to consistently strong ratings and a loyal viewership, but it also places extraordinary demands on its journalists.

Multiple Emmy Awards: The show has won more than 25 News & Documentary Emmys, reflecting its editorial excellence.

The show has won more than 25 News & Documentary Emmys, reflecting its editorial excellence. Peabody Recognition: '60 Minutes' has been honored with over a dozen Peabody Awards for investigative and public service reporting.

'60 Minutes' has been honored with over a dozen Peabody Awards for investigative and public service reporting. Influential Stories: The program’s investigations have led to policy changes, legal reforms, and public debate on major issues.

Balancing Prestige and Pressure

Kroft’s candidness brings renewed attention to the realities faced by those who work behind the scenes on such influential programs. While '60 Minutes' is synonymous with journalistic achievement, the workload described by Kroft reminds audiences of the sacrifices required to sustain its legacy.

As Kroft’s experience demonstrates, the pursuit of truth in journalism often comes with personal costs. His reflection serves as a reminder of the dedication required to uphold the standards that have made '60 Minutes' a cornerstone of American news media for more than half a century.

For readers interested in exploring the depth and history of '60 Minutes,' resources such as the CBS News background page and official Emmy statistics provide further insight into the program’s enduring influence and the journalists who have shaped its legacy.