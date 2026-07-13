Steven Fisk wins ISCO Championship in third-hole playoff in Louisville

Steven Fisk survived bunkers on the first two playoff holes and won with a two-putt par on the third, claiming his second PGA Tour title in Louisville.

Steven Fisk turned a tense playoff into a career-shaping finish, rolling in a short par putt on the third extra hole at Hurstbourne Country Club to beat Taylor Pendrith and win the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Fisk and Pendrith finished regulation tied at 16-under 264, with Fisk closing with a 3-under 67 and Pendrith matching the low round of the day with a 5-under 65.

The playoff unfolded on the par-4 18th hole three times. Fisk saved par from greenside bunkers on the first two holes, showing the calm that had eluded him during earlier stretches on the greens. On the deciding third playoff hole, Pendrith drove into a fairway bunker and dropped a shot, while Fisk two-putted for par to finish off the win about 10 miles east of Churchill Downs.

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The victory was Fisk’s second PGA Tour title and carried clear weight beyond the trophy. His first came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, last October, and he said this latest result felt like “vindication” after struggling to back up that breakthrough. At 29, Fisk left Louisville with 300 FedExCup points, $720,000 from the $4 million purse, and a place in the 2027 PGA Championship, though not the Masters.

Photo by Mick Haupt

The finish also sharpened Fisk’s standing on a crowded summer schedule. The tournament was played opposite the Scottish Open and was sanctioned by both the PGA Tour and the European Tour, making the pressure on the final holes part of a broader stretch in the global golf calendar. Fisk’s ability to close under that weight, after a playoff that demanded repeated bunker escapes and one clean two-putt, gives him a stronger case as a player capable of turning one breakthrough into a sustained run.

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Behind the leaders, Ben Silverman and Aaron Wise tied for third at 15 under. Lucas Glover, Davis Chatfield and Kristoffer Ventura tied for fifth at 14 under, and Jackson Koivun tied for 10th at 12 under. Pendrith, 35, was seeking his second PGA Tour victory, but Fisk was the one who made the decisive putt when the margin for error finally disappeared.