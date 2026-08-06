Stigma in health care keeps addiction treatment out of reach

Bias in ERs, hospitals, and primary care keeps proven addiction medicines out of reach, leaving only about 10% of diagnosed patients treated.

Only about 10% of people ages 12 and older diagnosed with a substance use disorder in the past year received any treatment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Patients with substance use disorders are still being turned away from the care that can stabilize them, not because the treatments fail, but because stigma shapes who gets listened to, screened, and offered medication.

The treatment gap starts at the door

That gap often opens in ordinary clinical moments: the intake conversation, the medication reconciliation, the discharge plan, and the referral handoff. A patient who senses judgment may not disclose opioid or alcohol use; a clinician who doubts the patient may not offer buprenorphine, methadone, or follow-up care; a hospital team that sees addiction as a behavioral problem instead of a medical condition may delay treatment until after discharge.

Feeling stigmatized can weaken a person’s willingness to seek treatment. Clinicians should use person-first, stigma-free language when talking with patients and families about substance use disorder, because words can either lower the threshold for care or reinforce shame.

Where bias changes clinical decisions

In emergency departments, stigma can affect whether a patient with withdrawal, overdose, or infection is treated as someone needing immediate medication or as someone to be managed and moved along. In hospitals, a 2024 nursing review of discriminative care practices toward patients with opioid use disorder found that biased treatment still persists in clinical settings.

Primary care is no safer by default. The point of diagnosis, screening, and prescription is where access is won or lost, and stigma can interfere at each step. If a clinician assumes a patient is unreliable, drug-seeking, or noncompliant, that bias can distort the decision to start medication, provide naloxone, document substance use accurately, or make a direct referral for ongoing treatment.

The ASAM national practice guideline and CDC treatment guidance frame addiction as a medical condition that responds to medication and structured care. In opioid use disorder, that means buprenorphine and methadone are not last resorts; they are core treatment tools that reduce morbidity and mortality.

What the evidence says about health professionals

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The problem is not limited to a few bad encounters. A 2023 review found that 20% to 51% of health professionals held negative attitudes or beliefs about substance use disorder. Those attitudes influence screening, trust, pain treatment, discharge decisions, and whether a patient is referred or simply lectured.

A 2013 systematic review of 28 studies in Western countries found that some health-care professionals held more positive views toward patients with substance use disorders, but overall attitudes were shaped by experience and training. Stigma is not fixed; it can be reduced, or reinforced, by how clinicians are taught to speak, assess, and intervene.

The issue is also structural, not only interpersonal. Public Health Ontario’s April 2024 rapid review identified 36 peer-reviewed articles and 8 grey-literature sources on interventions for substance-use-related stigma, with findings spanning interpersonal and social approaches, institutional changes, and policy-level responses. A single sensitivity training cannot fix a discharge policy that still blocks medication, or a hospital culture that treats addiction care as optional.

Why stigma raises the risk of death

Patients describe the harm in concrete terms: feeling judged, not disclosing drug use, avoiding care, and forgoing treatment. Public-health reviews and patient-experience summaries consistently link mistreatment and hostility from providers to barriers in access. It can keep people from getting medication during the narrow window when treatment might prevent an overdose.

The stakes are especially severe for opioid use disorder. People with opioid addiction receiving medical care in general health care settings were more than 10 times as likely to die during care, UCLA Health found.

What evidence-based care requires

Evidence-based care makes addiction treatment routine, not exceptional. The CDC, Health Canada, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and NHS Inform present substance use disorder as a health condition, not a moral failure, and tie stigma directly to lost access to help. NHS Inform is blunt that drug and alcohol stigma stops people who need treatment and support from getting help.

Source: usarjnco via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

At the bedside and in the exam room, the practical standard is straightforward:

• Use person-first language, such as “a person with substance use disorder,” not labels that collapse the person into the condition.

• Ask about substance use without assuming deceit, drug-seeking, or lack of motivation.

• Offer or arrange medication treatment when it is indicated, especially in opioid use disorder.

• Treat inpatient discharge as a clinical transition, not a paperwork exercise, so patients leave with a real path to continued care.

• Build policies that address stigma at the interpersonal, institutional, and policy levels, not just in staff education.

Boston University tied substance use treatment to social justice in 2022 through Christina Lee’s framing, linking it to discrimination and drinking.