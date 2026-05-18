Stock Futures Dip as Nvidia, Retail Earnings Loom

Wall Street futures dip after a record week, with traders closely watching Nvidia and retail earnings for signs of ongoing market momentum.

Stock futures edged lower in early trading, pausing after Wall Street’s record-setting performance last week. Investors are turning their attention to upcoming earnings from technology giant Nvidia and major U.S. retailers, seeking clues about the market’s next move.

Market Rally Takes a Breather

The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq notched fresh highs last week, buoyed by optimism around strong corporate profits and resilient economic data. However, as CNBC reported, futures for these major indexes slipped in premarket trading. This pullback suggests investors may be taking profits or adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of several pivotal earnings releases.

Nvidia’s Earnings in the Spotlight

Much of Wall Street’s focus is on Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report. The chipmaker has been a key driver of the market’s rally, thanks to surging demand for its products used in artificial intelligence and data centers. Analysts and traders are watching closely to see whether Nvidia can maintain its explosive growth trajectory, as its results have the potential to impact not just the tech sector, but the broader market as well.

Nvidia’s previous earnings surprised to the upside, helping propel the Nasdaq to new highs.

The company’s guidance for future quarters will be scrutinized for signs of sustained momentum in AI and cloud computing.

Investors can review Nvidia’s official SEC filings for comprehensive financial disclosures and performance trends.

Retail Earnings Take Center Stage

Alongside tech, the retail sector is also in focus this week. Major chains are set to report quarterly results, offering a snapshot of U.S. consumer spending and economic resilience. Traders will assess how inflation, wage growth, and shifting shopping habits have impacted sales and profits.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s Monthly Retail Trade Report will provide additional context on retail sales trends.

Strong retail earnings could reinforce the narrative of a robust consumer, while weak results may spark concerns about a slowdown.

Broader Economic Context

The market’s recent gains have been underpinned by a combination of solid employment data and expectations for a supportive interest rate environment. However, the Federal Reserve’s next moves remain uncertain, and investors are sensitive to any signs of changing economic momentum.

Updated Federal Reserve interest rates data will be closely watched for its influence on borrowing costs and risk appetite across financial markets.

What Lies Ahead

This week’s earnings reports from Nvidia and key retailers are likely to set the tone for the next phase of the market rally. A strong showing could reignite bullish sentiment, while disappointing results may trigger further profit-taking or volatility. Investors are advised to watch not just headline numbers, but also company guidance and broader economic indicators that shape Wall Street’s outlook for the rest of the year.