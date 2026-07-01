Stock futures slip as investors await Warsh Fed comments

Futures slipped as traders waited for Warsh to clarify the Fed’s rate path after a first-half rally and fresh Middle East tension.

U.S. stock index futures fell Wednesday, with Dow E-minis down 137 points, or 0.26%, at 5:20 a.m. ET as investors waited for Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh to speak. The pullback came as U.S.-Iran tensions clouded Middle East peace prospects and as Wall Street started the second half of the year after the Dow’s strongest first half in five years.

Warsh took office as Fed chair on May 22, 2026, for a term ending May 21, 2030, and the Federal Open Market Committee unanimously selected him to lead policy setting. He also chairs the Federal Open Market Committee, served on the Fed Board from 2006 to 2011, and returned to the central bank after posts in the White House and on Wall Street. At his June 17 press conference, he said, “This Committee will deliver price stability,” while the Fed’s broader review of monetary policy strategy, tools and communications remains underway.

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He can signal whether the Fed intends to keep rates in the current 3.50% to 3.75% range, stay cautious on any easing, or preserve the shorter, less explicit communication style he used at his first meeting. Traders were already expecting the central bank to raise rates at least once by year-end, and one analyst said, “The markets will increasingly home in on U.S. interest rate risk.” For mortgages, car loans and business borrowing, a firmer Fed tone would keep financing costs elevated; for retirement accounts, it would tend to favor cash and short-term holdings over longer-duration bonds and rate-sensitive stocks.

Federal Reserve via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Fed’s calendar included Commercial Paper releases at 1:00 p.m. and H.15 selected interest rates and G.5 foreign exchange rates at 4:15 p.m.