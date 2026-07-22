Stock futures slip as investors brace for big earnings week

Alphabet and Tesla were set to report after the close as 407 earnings reports crowded the week, testing whether big-tech profits can keep the rally intact.

Stock futures slipped as traders looked past a brief rebound in equities and toward a dense earnings slate led by Alphabet and Tesla. The two megacap names were set to report after the close on Wednesday, July 22, in a week that carried 407 earnings reports and left little room for disappointment.

Intel and RTX Corporation were scheduled for Thursday, July 23, with American Express due before the opening bell on Friday, July 24. That lineup put some of Wall Street’s most watched companies back-to-back, a setup that could determine whether stretched valuations in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are justified by profits or exposed as too rich.

The cautious tone followed a stronger session earlier in the week, when the Dow rose nearly 400 points and the S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing streak as chip stocks climbed. Even with that rebound, the market remained caught between earnings season and geopolitical risk, with tensions involving Iran weighing on sentiment and limiting how far buyers were willing to chase the rally.

The stakes are clear for investors whose retirement accounts are heavily tied to index funds and large-cap technology shares. Alphabet and Tesla have become part of the market’s burden of proof: if their results hold up, they can help defend the idea that the rally still has earnings support; if they miss, the pressure would fall on the same companies that have carried much of the advance.

That dependence has made the week’s calendar unusually important. With Intel, RTX and American Express still to come after the biggest tech names, the next few sessions offered a direct test of whether market leadership could widen or whether the recent run would keep resting on a narrow group of winners.