Stocks Fall for Fifth Week as Iran War Rattles Markets

U.S. stocks fell 1.7%, extending their losing streak to five weeks—the longest in four years—as investor concerns over the war in Iran deepen.

U.S. stocks closed down 1.7% on Friday, capping a fifth consecutive week of losses—the longest such losing streak in nearly four years—as growing investor anxiety over the ongoing war in Iran continues to weigh on financial markets.

Investor Sentiment Sours Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The latest sell-off saw major indices notch another week in the red, deepening the impact of ongoing global uncertainty. The S&P 500 and other major benchmarks have been under sustained pressure as the conflict in Iran drags on, shaking investor confidence and prompting many to reassess risk exposure in equities.

Market participants have pointed to several factors fueling the slide, including:

Escalating military activity in Iran , which has heightened concerns about potential disruptions to energy markets and global supply chains

, which has heightened concerns about potential disruptions to energy markets and global supply chains Uncertainty about the duration and outcome of the conflict , leading to broader risk aversion

, leading to broader risk aversion Ongoing volatility in oil prices, which has spillover effects on related sectors

Five Weeks of Losses: Context and Comparisons

The 1.7% drop on Friday confirmed a fifth straight weekly decline for U.S. stocks. According to Statista's weekly S&P 500 performance data, such extended losing streaks are rare. The last time the index suffered a five-week slump of this magnitude was roughly four years ago, underscoring the unusual severity of the current downturn.

Historical S&P 500 data from the Federal Reserve shows that protracted periods of weekly losses often coincide with major geopolitical or economic disruptions, as investors react to increased uncertainty and the potential for negative economic spillover effects.

Market Reaction and Broader Impacts

Trading volumes have surged in recent sessions, with Cboe market statistics indicating a spike in both equity and options activity as traders reposition portfolios in response to headlines from the Middle East. Analysts note that defensive sectors—such as utilities and consumer staples—have outperformed, while energy and technology shares have experienced pronounced swings.

The ongoing uncertainty has many strategists urging caution, with some warning of further volatility should the Iran conflict escalate or spread to neighboring regions. At the same time, some investors are watching for potential buying opportunities should valuations become more attractive after the recent pullback.

Looking Forward: What Could Reverse the Slide?

Recovery in equity markets will likely depend on several key factors:

De-escalation or resolution of the conflict in Iran , which could quickly lift investor sentiment

, which could quickly lift investor sentiment Stabilization in energy markets , especially if oil price volatility subsides

, especially if oil price volatility subsides Clearer guidance from policymakers regarding economic risks and potential interventions

For now, investors are closely tracking both geopolitical developments and market technicals, with many bracing for continued choppy trading conditions. For more in-depth historical analysis of stock market performance during geopolitical crises, readers can explore detailed research from Yardeni Research.

As the situation evolves, the financial community will be monitoring headlines and data closely for any signs that market sentiment may turn—either toward relief or renewed risk aversion.