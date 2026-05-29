Stocks Hit Records as Dell Fuels Tech Rally

U.S. stock indexes set new records, driven by tech sector gains and Dell's standout performance, while oil prices retreat.

U.S. stock markets notched fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, with major indexes extending a robust rally fueled by technology sector gains and a standout performance from Dell Technologies. The S&P 500 remains on track for its ninth consecutive weekly advance, reflecting broad investor optimism amid shifting economic signals. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped, offering a tailwind to equity markets.

Dell Powers Tech Gains, Leading the Charge

Tech stocks were at the forefront of the latest rally, with Dell Technologies emerging as a key driver. The company saw its stock surge, underscoring investor enthusiasm for hardware and cloud infrastructure plays. Dell's historical performance data highlights a period of sustained momentum, driven by strong quarterly results and positive outlooks in the broader tech sector.

Dell's gains contributed significantly to the Nasdaq Composite's advance.

The S&P 500 was lifted by heavyweights in technology, as investors rotated into growth stocks.

Broader tech sector optimism was buoyed by expectations for continued demand in AI infrastructure and data center expansion.

Major Indexes Post New Records

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite each closed at record highs, marking a continuation of the historic run in U.S. equities. The S&P 500 is now on pace for its ninth straight weekly gain, a streak not seen since 2004. NYSE daily volume statistics suggest robust trading activity has accompanied the rally, reflecting strong investor participation.

Wednesday’s session added to May's cumulative gains, capping off a month of exceptional performance across sectors.

Investors remain focused on quarterly earnings and macroeconomic data, both of which have supported positive sentiment.

Oil Prices Retreat, Supporting Market Sentiment

Energy markets provided additional support for equities as crude oil prices pulled back during the session. Lower oil prices are typically seen as a boon for consumers and businesses, easing inflationary pressures and supporting discretionary spending.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated, reversing some of the previous month’s gains.

The pullback comes as traders digest signals on global demand and potential supply adjustments from major producers.

Market Outlook: Momentum and Caution

Looking ahead, analysts note that while the rally’s breadth and duration are impressive, investors should also remain mindful of volatility catalysts. The Federal Reserve’s next policy moves, along with upcoming inflation data, could shape the trajectory for equities in the weeks ahead. Market statistics from Cboe show elevated options activity, hinting at ongoing hedging and speculative positioning.

For now, the market’s strength is underpinned by:

Tech sector leadership, particularly from hardware and AI infrastructure providers

Resilient U.S. economic data and corporate earnings

Relief from lower energy prices

As investors eye the final trading days of May, the focus will remain on key economic releases and the sustainability of the current rally. With the S&P 500 on track for a rare nine-week winning streak, market watchers are attuned to both the upside momentum and potential headwinds on the horizon.