Major indices fell with leading AI stocks under pressure and Google I/O drawing investor attention. Rising oil and Treasury yields add to market caution.

U.S. stock futures moved lower on Monday as leading AI stocks continued their recent slide, with investors closely watching the opening of Google I/O, the tech giant's annual developer conference. The downward pressure extended to the Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and S&P 500, all opening the week in negative territory as rising oil prices and Treasury yields compounded investor caution.

AI Leaders Continue Downward Trend

Investor's Business Daily reported that stocks with significant exposure to artificial intelligence, which have led the market's advance in recent months, continued to face selling pressure. These declines come after a period of strong gains, and some analysts are pointing to profit-taking, valuation concerns, and sector rotation as contributing factors. While the article did not specify individual equities, names like Alphabet, Nvidia, and Microsoft have been prominent in recent AI-driven rallies, making their performance closely watched by market participants.

AI stocks have been central to the recent strength in the tech sector

Recent declines reflect concerns about high valuations and the sustainability of rapid growth

Market action suggests increased volatility ahead of major tech events

Google I/O Conference in Focus

The opening of Google I/O is a key event for both the technology sector and Wall Street at large. The developer conference is widely expected to feature new announcements about artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and consumer-facing products. With Alphabet's shares under the microscope, investors are hoping for updates that could reignite momentum or clarify the company's AI strategy in the face of intensifying competition.

Broader Market Pressures

Beyond technology, the overall market mood was cautious as oil prices and Treasury yields climbed. Rising energy costs typically pressure corporate profit margins and can stoke inflation concerns, while higher yields increase the cost of borrowing and make equities less attractive compared to fixed income assets. Investor's Business Daily highlighted that all three major indices—the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq—were in the red early in the session.

Oil price increases add uncertainty to the inflation outlook

Higher Treasury yields suggest expectations of tighter monetary policy or persistent inflation

Equity investors are weighing sector-specific risks against macroeconomic trends

Home Depot Earnings Add to Market Narrative

Investor's Business Daily also noted the release of Home Depot's quarterly results, which often serve as an economic bellwether given the company's reach into consumer spending and the housing market. While the article did not provide specific figures, Home Depot's performance can influence market sentiment, especially in a session marked by uncertainty in other sectors.

Outlook: Volatility Ahead

As the week unfolds, all eyes will remain on tech leaders and the outcomes from Google I/O. The interplay between sector-specific news and broader economic forces—such as energy prices and interest rates—will likely drive continued volatility. Investors will be watching for signs of stabilization in AI stocks and any new catalysts emerging from the tech conference.