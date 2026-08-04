Stockton In-N-Out manager identified among Idaho shooting victims

Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old Stockton manager, was killed while training staff at a new Twin Falls In-N-Out, where three people died and seven others were hurt.

Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old In-N-Out manager from Stockton, California, was among three people killed when gunfire erupted at the chain’s newly opened restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho. Garibay had traveled to Idaho to help train workers at the Twin Falls location, turning a routine work trip into the center of a shooting that left seven others injured.

The Twin Falls Police Department said the attack happened at the In-N-Out Burger on Saturday, Aug. 1, and that the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Chad Williams, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials later said the threat to the community was over. Investigators have not said what drove the attack.

Two people returned fire during the shooting, an off-duty state trooper and a private citizen, and several outlets credited the armed civilian with helping limit casualties. NBC News said the motive remained under investigation. The Guardian reported that the man who returned fire had undergone firearm training after the 2021 mass shooting, adding a separate layer to the split-second response inside the restaurant.

Garibay’s death has cut across two states and two communities tied to her life and work. In Stockton, she was known as a young manager building her career at In-N-Out. In Twin Falls, she had been part of the effort to get the company’s newest restaurant running. Relatives described her as an “amazing soul” who loved helping others and dreamed of managing her own store one day.

The shooting also drew attention to Williams’ ties to the area. Idaho News 6 reported that the College of Southern Idaho confirmed he had once been a student there, adding a local connection to a case that already stretched from Southern Idaho to Northern California. As the investigation continues, Garibay’s family, coworkers and friends are left with the loss of a young woman whose life was tied to a new job, a new store and a future she had been working toward.