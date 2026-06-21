Stokes and Atkinson cleared of violent conduct after nightclub incident

Stokes and Atkinson were cleared of violent conduct after a London nightclub incident, but both still received written warnings for breaching England's conduct rules.

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were cleared of violent conduct after a London nightclub incident, but both still drew written warnings for breaching England’s contractual standards. The England and Wales Cricket Board said the case exposed a clear split between criminal blame and the separate obligations that govern England players off the field.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, June 8, 2026, after England’s 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. The ECB initially said it was investigating a breach of team protocols and had referred the matter to the Cricket Regulator, as questions built around what happened in the nightclub and how England’s senior players should be judged under team rules.

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Stokes and Atkinson were then left out of the side for the second Test against New Zealand at The Kia Oval, which began on Wednesday, June 17. Joe Root took charge as interim captain for that match, a sign that England treated the matter as more than a simple selection issue while the disciplinary process was still active.

That process later concluded there should be “no blame” attached to either player for violent conduct at the nightclub. The ECB said Atkinson was the victim of “unprovoked attacks” and did not retaliate, while Stokes was not involved in, and did not witness, either incident. Even so, both men were handed written warnings for breaching specific contractual obligations that require England players to maintain the highest standards of conduct and act in the best interests of England cricket.

Reports linked the episode to a Chelsea nightclub, a Saracens academy rugby player, Totoa Auvaa, and a member of England’s security staff. England had also introduced a midnight curfew after previous off-field incidents on tour, placing the nightclub episode in a wider context of stricter internal discipline.

Photo by Benni Fish

The ECB has now restored both players to the squad for the series-deciding third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. For England, the outcome leaves no criminal finding against Stokes or Atkinson, but it also leaves intact a formal reprimand for conduct that breached team rules, a reminder that elite sport often separates legal culpability, behavioural standards, and selection decisions.