Stokes eyes England coaching role as Root faces captaincy debate

Stokes said he would love to coach England one day, just as Root was being lined up for the Test captaincy, sharpening questions over who leads the rebuild.

Ben Stokes said he would love to become England head coach in future, even as Joe Root was being positioned as his Test captaincy successor. The overlap of those two conversations has pushed England’s leadership reset into sharper focus, with the same dressing room now weighing continuity, authority and the next phase of its rebuild.

Root was set to be reappointed as England’s Test captain from the Pakistan series the following month, with the possibility of carrying that role into the Ashes after Stokes stepped away. The case for Root is built on scale and experience: he has scored more than 14,000 runs at 50.58 in 166 Tests, was first appointed England captain in 2017, led the side in a record 64 Tests and oversaw a record 28 wins before stepping down in April 2022.

That pedigree also explains why the debate has not been limited to sentiment. Stokes and Root have played 119 Tests together, and the prospect of Root returning to lead England again raises a familiar question for the England and Wales Cricket Board: whether the rebuild is better served by proven stewardship or by pushing ahead with a new generation. Harry Brook had been discussed as a possible future leader, but his omission from the latest line of thinking reinforced the sense that England are still choosing between succession planning and short-term stability.

Root himself said he was in a "very different place" as he reflected on a second stint in charge, a comment that matters as much for what it implied about his maturity as for the change in circumstance. England have also given him a new coaching partner, with Stephen Fleming appointed as men’s Test head coach in late July 2026. Root said he was very excited to work with Fleming and welcomed the chance to push England towards "smarter" Test cricket.

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Not everyone sees the move as a forward step. Former England batter Mark Butcher called Root’s reappointment a "retrograde step", arguing that England were looking backwards rather than building the next captain from within.

For Stokes, the coaching idea adds another layer to England’s succession puzzle. A captain already considering a future role in the support staff, while the man most likely to replace him as skipper is also the player most associated with the previous era, leaves England relying on a small core of familiar voices to steer a team that is still trying to define its next identity.