Stokes returns to Durham training as England face curfew investigation

Ben Stokes was back at Durham training, but England’s leadership test has moved to Joe Root after a curfew breach inquiry sidelined the captain for the New Zealand series.

Ben Stokes was back at Durham training on Saturday, but England’s real problem was not his return to the nets. It was how the side would hold its standards after the captain and Gus Atkinson were ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand while the England and Wales Cricket Board investigates a breach of the team’s midnight curfew.

The second Test begins at the Kia Oval on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, with Joe Root recalled to the captaincy for the first time since 2022. Root led England in Tests between 2017 and 2022, and his return is a reminder that England still turns to familiar authority when its preferred structure comes under strain. The ECB has already added Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox to the squad, showing that the immediate cricketing response is being managed alongside the disciplinary fallout.

The trigger for the investigation was a nightclub incident in London in the early hours of Monday, 9 June, after England’s 115-run win over New Zealand at Lord’s. Stokes and Atkinson were reportedly present when a member of England’s security staff was struck during an altercation involving Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The case has now been referred to the independent Cricket Regulator as well as being handled internally by the ECB, a sign that the issue has moved beyond selection and into governance.

AI-generated illustration

Harry Brook, England’s vice-captain, was not chosen to stand in for Stokes. That decision carries its own message about trust and standards, particularly because Brook was fined and censured after a late-night drinking incident in Wellington in October 2025. England is therefore leaning on Root rather than promoting the younger leadership layer, a choice that suggests caution after repeated off-field distractions.

For Stokes, the timing also opens a domestic route back into cricket. He is expected to be available for Durham in County Championship cricket during the Test window, while England face the practical problem of playing without the captain who normally shapes both their tactics and their tone. The return to Durham training offered one picture of normality; the absence from the Test match offered another.

The scrutiny is unlikely to fade quickly. Stokes was also at the centre of the 2017 Bristol nightclub fracas, later found not guilty of affray, and he missed the 2017/18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer. That history matters because the latest episode has revived broader concerns about England’s discipline and culture, especially after the 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, when drinking culture and a strict midnight curfew were again drawn into view. For England, this is no longer just a night out gone wrong. It is a test of whether the structures around star power are strong enough to enforce the standards the team says it wants.