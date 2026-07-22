Storms trigger tornado warnings in Kentucky, flood alerts in New York

Tornado warnings reached southwest Kentucky as flood alerts spread into the Bronx and Westchester County, with forecasters warning some areas could get 10 to 15 inches of rain.

A tornado warning for southwest Kentucky counties flashed out of the National Weather Service office in Jackson Tuesday evening as forecasters tracked the same storm system toward New York, where flood warnings covered parts of the Bronx and Westchester County. The Jackson warning, issued at 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, July 21, carried an EAS activation request, the kind of alert that pushes urgent warnings through radio, television and other emergency systems.

Farther east, the National Weather Service office in New York posted a flood warning for parts of southeast New York until 2 a.m. EDT Wednesday, with river and small-stream flooding expected from excessive rainfall. Forecasters also warned that the I-95 corridor could see multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms, and some briefings put rain totals at 10 to 15 inches in the most heavily hit spots.

The overnight risk was highest where the warnings overlapped with dense population and already saturated ground. Tornadoes were reported in the New York City area during the same severe-weather round, while the flood warning covered the Bronx and Westchester County, two places where fast runoff and rising streams can turn a downpour into a public-safety emergency within minutes.

National Weather Service via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The storm stretch reached from Kentucky into the Northeast, cutting across the South, Midwest and New York in a single system. Kentucky has spent years emphasizing tornado readiness through its statewide tornado drill and National Weather Service severe-weather awareness campaigns, a reflection of how often violent storms have threatened the state.

The flooding side of the outbreak carried its own recent warning sign. April flooding in Kentucky and neighboring states was described as historic, and similar storm periods this spring pushed flood alerts to 32 million people across the mid-South and Southeast. Tuesday’s warnings turned that broad pattern into a direct test of emergency alerting, drainage systems and overnight preparedness in places ranging from southwest Kentucky to New York City’s suburbs.