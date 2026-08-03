Stray Kids’ 3RACHA launch Spotify vodcast, 3RACHA Session

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA will front a six-episode Spotify video podcast, with 3RACHA Session set to begin at 8 p.m. KST and spotlight their creative process.

Spotify listed JYP Podcast [3RACHA Session] Session #1 for August 3 at 8 p.m. KST, launching a six-episode run fronted by Stray Kids’ 3RACHA. The project puts Bang Chan, Changbin and HAN into a long-form video podcast built around conversation rather than the compressed format of a standard promo stop.

3RACHA sits at the center of Stray Kids’ identity as the group’s songwriting and production core, so the new vodcast gives JYP Entertainment a way to present the trio as more than performers. The series is framed as an inside look at their creative process, a structure that lets the members talk through music, performance and the decisions that shape a comeback in far more detail than a short interview slot allows.

AI-generated illustration

That shift matters because the show is not just content for fans, but a platform strategy. By placing the series on Spotify and packaging it as an official JYP Podcast project, the company is extending Stray Kids’ reach into a format built for repeat listening and extended watch time. In a market where K-pop acts are expected to sustain attention across music, video and social channels, a six-episode vodcast creates another touchpoint for fandom engagement beyond albums, stages and music videos.

Source: abs-cbn.com

The launch also fits the broader move inside K-pop toward multimedia storytelling. Conversations about process and culture can deepen loyalty among existing fans while also making the group legible to newer listeners who may first encounter the members through speech, not a performance clip. For a global audience, that matters: conversational formats give agencies a controllable way to package personality, narrative and brand identity alongside the music itself.

Philafrenzy via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The result is a more direct, platform-native version of idol access. Instead of relying only on polished variety segments or short press appearances, JYP Entertainment is using Spotify video to turn 3RACHA’s voices into a recurring product, one episode at a time.