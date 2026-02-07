K-pop sensation Stray Kids takes the box office by storm with a dominant No. 1 debut, outpacing the competition and igniting fan frenzy.

Stray Kids have taken the box office by storm, debuting at No. 1 with their concert film, pushing aside competitors and cementing their global pop culture influence. Box office figures and early audience enthusiasm point to a powerful opening for the K-pop group’s cinematic release.

Stray Kids’ Theatrical Debut Rocks the Box Office

In a rare feat for a concert film, Stray Kids : The DominATE Ex premiered to robust ticket sales, immediately claiming the top spot at theaters nationwide. Reports indicate the film’s opening day performance outpaced all other releases, making it one of the standout box office moments for music-driven features in recent years. The Variety report highlights that the group "dominate[d] competition on first day in theaters," reflecting the intense anticipation and support from the group's passionate fanbase.

on its opening day. Fandom-driven pre-sale demand contributed to packed screenings and strong per-theater averages.

The film’s performance stands out among recent music documentaries and concert films, reinforcing the international pull of K-pop acts.

‘Send Help’ Secures Second Place

While Stray Kids led the box office, the film ‘Send Help’ managed a solid debut, landing in the No. 2 position. Despite facing fierce competition, ‘Send Help’ drew respectable crowds, but was ultimately outshined by the overwhelming turnout for Stray Kids.

K-pop’s Growing Influence on Global Cinema

The success of Stray Kids at the box office underscores the growing power of K-pop in international entertainment markets. Recent years have seen similar surges for acts like BTS and BLACKPINK, but Stray Kids’ performance marks a new milestone, with their theatrical release capturing mainstream audiences and driving significant revenue in its opening frame.

K-pop films and documentaries have increasingly become box office staples outside South Korea.

Stray Kids’ chart-topping debut reflects the genre’s crossover appeal and the effectiveness of fan engagement strategies.

Industry Impact and What’s Next

The impressive turnout for Stray Kids : The DominATE Ex could prompt more studios and distributors to invest in concert films and music documentaries, recognizing the lucrative potential of fandom-driven releases. The film’s early performance signals ongoing demand for music-centered content and raises expectations for future K-pop projects in cinemas.

As Stray Kids’ box office run continues, industry observers will be watching to see if the film maintains momentum in the coming weeks and how it influences the release strategies for similar acts.

Conclusion

With a dominating debut, Stray Kids have not only topped the box office but also reinforced the global influence of K-pop. Their success story this weekend signals a shift in cinematic trends toward music-driven content and highlights the power of international fan communities in shaping moviegoing habits.