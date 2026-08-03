Street Fighter 6 Season 4 adds new fighters and balance changes

Yasmine opened Street Fighter 6’s Year 4 on August 3, while Capcom paired the new fighter with fresh balance changes and a Years 1-2 Fighters Edition.

Yasmine opened Street Fighter 6’s Year 4 on August 3, giving Capcom a new headline fighter while it reset the game’s competitive calendar with another round of balance changes. The Fighting Pass titled Yasmine Arrives! runs through August 5 at 23:59, keeping the launch tied to a short-term reward window for players who log in at the start of Season 4.

Capcom has spent the past year treating Street Fighter 6 like a live service with a formal patch cadence rather than a one-time release. Its Buckler’s Boot Camp hub carries Battle Change List pages for 202506 Ver., the March 17, 2026 update and the May 28, 2026 update, showing that gameplay tuning has stayed documented and frequent. For regular players, that means the roster they learned a month ago can still feel different today, with frame data, damage and matchup flow all subject to adjustment.

AI-generated illustration

By June 18, Capcom had already confirmed the Season 4 balance update date and lined up a Yasmine demo for Evo 2026, signaling that the new season was built for both casual attention and competitive testing. The official Street Fighter 6 site now features a Year 4 visual and a Yasmine character page, which pushes the season’s new identity to the front of the game’s marketing.

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Capcom is also widening the on-ramp for new buyers. The official product page lists a Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, a bundled version that packages earlier content for players who did not buy in at launch. That matters in a market where aging fighters have to keep attracting newcomers while serving a core audience that already owns the base game.

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The broader rollout shows how Capcom keeps monetizing a live-service fighter without standing still. A July 1, 2025 news post promoted a collaboration with the K-pop group aespa and the virtual artist naevis, and Juri’s collaboration outfit went on sale July 4, 2025. Year 3 had already added Sagat, C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid, with an August 5, 2025 release planned for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Since Street Fighter 6 launched on June 2, 2023, Year 4 now extends that cycle with new fighters, fresh balance changes and a lower-friction way to buy in.