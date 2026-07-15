Street kid turned suspect: Cat Matlala at center of South Africa inquiry

A man who called himself a former street kid from Mamelodi East became a key figure in South Africa’s police-corruption inquiry, tied to a R360-million SAPS tender and a collapsed plea deal.

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was due to appear before the Madlanga Commission as the inquiry’s spotlight fell on a man who said he grew up as a street kid in Mamelodi East, Pretoria. Matlala has described a childhood shaped by abandonment and survival, saying his mother disappeared and he had to raise himself. That backstory now sits beside allegations that he moved close to the networks of police corruption, criminal protection and political influence under examination in South Africa.

The Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 13 July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations on 6 July 2025. Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga chairs the inquiry, with advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC assisting him. The commission has already intensified scrutiny of senior police figures, including then-police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, as suspensions and arrests have followed in its wake.

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Matlala’s name is also tied to a controversial South African Police Service health-services tender advertised at R360 million. The commission’s case file records that about R228 million had already been paid before SAPS cancelled the contract after finding the supply-chain process had been abused. The tender has become one of the inquiry’s most sensitive test cases because it links police procurement to allegations of a wider criminal network and to claims that senior officers and politically connected figures helped shield Matlala and others.

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His legal position has hardened as well. Reporting has linked Matlala to charges tied to the R228-million SAPS tender, and a plea agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption collapsed, leaving him expected to go to trial rather than testify as a state witness. That shift matters because prosecutors and commissioners have treated him as a possible witness to how contracts, protection and influence may have moved through the system.

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Matlala’s rise from the streets of Mamelodi East to the center of a national corruption inquiry gives the case its human and political edge. His own account of hustling to survive now intersects with records of state money, police power and the alleged capture of parts of South Africa’s criminal justice system.