StrictlyVC returns to New York City for 2026 event on September 10

StrictlyVC is headed back to the West Village on Sept. 10, as New York posts fresh billion-dollar startup funding months while the Bay Area still leads the nation.

StrictlyVC is returning to New York City on September 10, 2026, with a stop at Ideal Glass Studios, 9 W 8th Street, in the West Village. TechCrunch says the event will offer an insider perspective on New York City’s VC scene and wider community trends, with opportunities to meet leading investors, entrepreneurs and executives.

The New York date follows StrictlyVC NYC’s November 13, 2024 gathering, which the event series said delivered exclusive insider VC content and meaningful connections and thanked HSBC for hosting. Its 2026 calendar also includes StrictlyVC San Francisco on April 30 and StrictlyVC Los Angeles in El Segundo on June 18, a spread that shows the franchise pushing live events across the country rather than betting only on one coast.

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The New York pitch lands as the city has continued to post notable funding totals. The New York State Comptroller said the New York City metropolitan area drew $28.5 billion in venture investment in 2024, the second-largest total in the country and 13.3 percent of national funding. AlleyWatch then put NYC startup funding at $2.09 billion across 95 deals in September 2025, $1.68 billion in January 2026, and $1.3 billion in May 2026, a run of monthly figures that points to recurring depth rather than a single outlier round.

Photo by Richard Harris

Even so, New York’s momentum still has to be measured against the concentration elsewhere. Carta’s ranking of startup ecosystems put the San Francisco Bay Area at 41.3 percent of all U.S. startup cash raised in 2025, a reminder that the country’s venture geography remains heavily tilted west. New York’s case is stronger on talent and use cases than on displacing that lead: Avison Young’s analysis of AI hiring said New York had the most AI job postings overall among the top 20 U.S. cities, and JLL said a surge in venture capital reshaped graduate migration patterns in 2025, based on 1.47 million office-using graduates across major labor markets.

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That makes StrictlyVC’s return to the city more than a social calendar item. The West Village event arrives while New York can point to real funding flow, AI hiring strength and a deep enough startup base to keep drawing dealmakers, but the national venture map still shows a market where San Francisco holds the largest share and New York is fighting to convert a strong year into lasting geographic shift.