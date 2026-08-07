Student gunman kills teacher, wounds students at Thailand school

A student opened fire at a Bangkok-area school, killing a teacher and himself and wounding students as emergency crews evacuated the campus.

A student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Bang Kruai district, north of Bangkok, killing a teacher and later dying by suicide, while students were rushed off campus and emergency teams moved in. Police identified the suspected gunman as a student and were still investigating the motive.

The toll shifted as the day unfolded. Early accounts put the number dead at at least two, with several injured; later reports said a teacher had been killed and that the student gunman also died by suicide. Injury counts also varied, with reports ranging from four to 20 people hurt as responders worked at the school.

Debsirin Nonthaburi School had about 3,100 students and 147 teachers during the 2025 academic year, underscoring how quickly violence at a single campus can affect a large community. The school’s size, in a province just north of Bangkok, also highlights how few barriers stood between an ordinary school day and a scene that forced students, teachers and emergency crews into crisis mode.

Thailand does not commonly see school shootings, which makes the attack especially jarring for families in Nonthaburi province and beyond. Students were evacuated as authorities secured the area, and the heavy emergency response outside the school became part of the public record of a campus under strain.

The immediate questions now center on how the student obtained a gun, what warning signs may have been missed, and whether schools have enough support to identify and intervene before distress turns into violence. For Thai authorities, the shooting is set to renew scrutiny of campus security, weapons access and student mental-health support in a system now confronting one of its rare school shooting cases.