Up With Art Show Highlights Fairbanks Student Creativity

Fairbanks students from kindergarten through 12th grade showcased their creativity at the 2026 Up With Art show, celebrating the importance of arts education in the community.

Students from across Fairbanks North Star Borough School District (FNSBSD) put their creativity on display at the annual Up With Art student art show, a longstanding event that showcases the artistic achievements of K–12 learners. The 2026 exhibition, held in March, featured a diverse array of works—from painting and drawing to sculpture and mixed media—demonstrating the vibrancy and depth of arts education in the district.

Celebrating Young Artists in Fairbanks

The Up With Art show is an annual highlight for the Fairbanks community, offering students a public platform to express their perspectives and talents. The event, organized by the Fairbanks Arts Association, invites submissions from all grade levels, with entries evaluated by local artists and educators. The show not only recognizes emerging talent but also demonstrates the district’s commitment to fostering creativity as a core component of education.

participate each year, with entries reflecting a wide range of themes and artistic techniques. The program encourages artistic risk-taking, collaboration, and technical skill development among students.

Student artwork is displayed publicly, engaging families and residents in celebrating arts learning.

Arts Education: A Pillar of the FNSBSD Experience

According to the FNSBSD Annual Report, the district serves nearly 13,000 students across its K–12 schools, with visual arts integrated into the curriculum from elementary through high school. Participation in events like Up With Art reflects a broader commitment to providing students with access to high-quality arts programming. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that FNSBSD maintains a strong arts education presence compared to national averages, with a significant percentage of students engaging in visual and performing arts each year.

Research from the National Endowment for the Arts underscores the value of such experiences, linking arts education to improved academic outcomes, creative thinking, and social-emotional development. The Up With Art show brings this research to life, as students gain confidence and new skills through the process of preparing and exhibiting their work.

Diversity and Inclusion in Student Art

Fairbanks’ student body is diverse, drawing from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, the district’s enrollment includes students from many racial, ethnic, and linguistic groups, all of whom are invited to participate in Up With Art. This diversity is reflected in the range of creative themes and styles presented in the exhibition.

Artworks often include references to Alaskan landscapes, family traditions, and issues of identity.

Student projects span traditional techniques and digital media, highlighting the district’s investment in up-to-date art instruction.

Inclusive submission guidelines ensure that students of all abilities and backgrounds can contribute to the show.

Community Engagement and Lasting Impact

The Up With Art show is more than a display of student achievement; it’s a community event that brings together parents, educators, and local artists. Public attendance is strong, with families celebrating their children’s accomplishments and local organizations lending support. The Fairbanks Arts Association notes that past participants have gone on to pursue advanced study in the arts and related fields, crediting the exhibition as a formative experience in their creative development.

As the 2026 Up With Art show concludes, its lasting impact on the students and the Fairbanks community is clear. With continued investment in arts education, FNSBSD is nurturing the next generation of creative thinkers and leaders—an investment that benefits students and the region as a whole.