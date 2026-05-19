PA's Around The World Night brought together students, families, and staff for an evening of cultural exchange and community building.

Phillips Academy’s annual Around The World Night recently transformed the campus into a vibrant celebration of international culture, food, and tradition. The event, organized by student groups and faculty, aimed to highlight the diverse backgrounds and global experiences represented within the school community.

Highlighting Global Diversity

Students from dozens of countries participated, each bringing unique perspectives and traditions to share with their peers. The event featured interactive booths, traditional clothing displays, and culinary specialties from regions including East Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Each booth offered activities such as language games, calligraphy demonstrations, and regional music performances.

Visitors sampled dishes ranging from dumplings to paella, offering a culinary journey that reflected the school’s multicultural makeup.

Organizers emphasized the importance of cultural diversity in fostering understanding and inclusion on campus.

Student and Community Involvement

The event was a collaborative effort among students, families, and faculty, with many working for weeks to prepare presentations and authentic dishes. International students were particularly active, sharing stories of their home countries and reflecting on their experiences adapting to life in the United States.

Several students noted that participating in Around The World Night helped them feel more connected to the PA community.

Attendees gained firsthand insight into classmates’ traditions, from holiday celebrations to daily routines back home.

Faculty sponsors encouraged students to engage in dialogue and learn about global issues shaping their peers’ lives, echoing the goals of initiatives like UNESCO International Days.

Impact on Cultural Awareness and Education

Events like Around The World Night are increasingly common in educational institutions, reflecting broader trends in international education and student mobility. By providing a platform to celebrate differences and share personal narratives, the event underscored the value of intercultural exchange.

According to global education reports, such programs are linked to improved cultural competency and empathy among participants.

Organizers hope the event will inspire ongoing conversations about diversity and inclusion within the school community—and beyond.

Looking Ahead

Following the success of this year’s Around The World Night, Phillips Academy plans to expand future events, inviting more community partners and exploring new ways to highlight the experiences of international students. As global migration and cross-cultural exchange continue to shape educational settings, activities like these play a critical role in building understanding and preparing students for an interconnected world. Readers interested in broader trends can explore international migration statistics and data on international students in the U.S. for deeper context.